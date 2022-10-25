AMD Confirms Presentation of 4th Gen EPYC Genoa “Zen 4” CPUs for November 10

The event will be in person and will be broadcast online on the company’s YouTube channel

This Monday (24th), the OMG confirmed the launch of EPYC Genoa “Zen 4” CPUs, dedicated to servers, in the month of November. The company announced an event for the presentation of its new processors that will take place on the november 10that 10 am Pacific Time (2 pm Brasilia time) called “together we advance_data centers”face-to-face and online streaming via AMD’s YouTube channel.

According to OMGcompany executives in conjunction with key brand ecosystem partners will present the details of the next generation of EPYC processors and solutions for the future of datacenters. Anyone who wishes can add the event to a digital calendar through a file provided by the company on this page.

The event occurs exactly one week after when the OMG will present its new desktop graphics card models, the Radeon RX 7000on the 3rd of November.

Join us online on November 10th at 10:00 am PDT to watch the launch of our next-gen server processors.







Radeon RX 7000: AMD will announce graphics cards on November 3

New generation of GPUs will bring the RDNA 3 architecture with promise of more performance and energy efficiency



AMD Timeline for Release of EPYC CPUs

In November 2021, the OMG had already announced that processors for servers EPYC “Zen 4” would arrive this year, with models divided into families “Genoa”, “Bergamo”, “Genoa-X” and “Siena”.

AMD to announce Ryzen 7000 X3D CPUs at CES 2023 [RUMOR]

In the last week, some model specs and benchmarks AMD EPYC Genoa “Zen4” were leaked with up to 12 CCDs, 96 cores and 192 threads. According to the tests released, four EPYC models managed to beat the 1000 points in some benchmarks. CPUs should be able to even double the performance per watt of competing models.

To learn more about the leaks, check out the content below.

AMD EPYC Genoa “Zen 4” CPU specs and benchmarks leak

See the details and performance compared of the new models with other server CPUs



…..

Source: OMG