American has allergic reaction after lip filler and is compared to an animated character







Basia Query, from Las Vegas, goes viral on the internet after allergic reaction and is compared to a cartoon character Photo: Playback/TikTok/@basiaquery/Twitter

After posing satisfied with the result of the lip filler did, the American Basia Query was not very lucky and ended up in the hospital. She had a strong allergic reaction after the cosmetic procedure and went viral by sharing the case on TikTok, being compared to an animated character by netizens.

The video, published on Saturday, 22, already has almost 17 million views. With the dramatic soundtrack “oh, no”, the young woman shows her before and after, in the emergency room of a hospital.

@basiaquery 0/10 do not recommend #fyp #lips #hylauronpen ♬ Oh no, oh no, oh no, no no – Hip Hop

In the more than 23,000 comments, people say they are shocked by what happened and ask if Query is okay. But, of course, the video also generated a lot of entertainment.

“Imagine the nurse seeing this and trying not to laugh”, commented one user of the network.

Another said, amid crying emojis: “I’m sorry but my head went straight to that scene from Monsters Inc. Hope you’re better!” In addition to her, several users also compared the woman with the character fungusfrom Disney animation.

Recovery

This Monday, the 24th, Basia Query returned to the networks to show its recovery process. Her lips are more normalized, but they are still bruised “all over the place”, as the young woman says.

The reason for the reaction was revealed: she discovered she was allergic to lidocaine (local anesthetic).

This is not the first time she has had the procedure. But, at other times, the professionals who performed the lip filler did not use the substance.

@basiaquery Replying to @alyssaschall ♬ original sound – Basia Query

+The best content in your email for free. Choose your favorite Terra Newsletter. Click here!