Amid the fight in court, Botafogo warns that ex-CEO is giving interviews to ‘promote untruths’: ‘Jorge Braga is desperate’

O Botafogo informed by social networks on Monday night (24/10) that the former CEO of the club, Jorge Bragais giving interviews that will soon be published in order to “promote untruths” and reiterated his confidence that Glorioso will win the fight in the Justice that is being fought against the former executive.

Jorge Braga sued Botafogo in the judicial sphere seeking compensation, and the amounts could reach around R$ 30 million.

“We received information that Jorge Braga has given interviews that will soon be published to promote untruths, victimize himself and use public opinion to interfere in his process against Botafogo. Braga is desperate because he knows he will not succeed in court“, wrote Botafogo.

“It has taken advantage of journalists’ innocence to spread false narratives. Instead of debating the issue in court, he insists on wearing down the Club’s image. The black-and-white crowd doesn’t deserve this kind of behavior“, added the club, on Twitter.