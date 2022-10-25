André Kfouri: ‘Luís Castro will end the year making it clear that he is the right guy to make Botafogo go higher in 2023’

technician of Botafogo since the beginning of Brazilian championship, Luís Castro he had to adapt to Brazilian football, he had moments of difficulty, but he adjusted the team in the last games. to the commentator André Kfouriin ESPN’s “Linha de Passe” program, the Portuguese coach fit in with the club.

He also analyzed Botafogo’s 2-2 draw with Fluminense.

– It was a great game, from the attraction point of view, as a football spectacle. The second half was better than the first, which was already fun to watch. The result seems fair to me because Fluminense has momentum from a certain stretch that deserves not to lose. But Botafogo has left great impressions in this championship final. We can talk about a team assembled at least twice throughout the season, by the technical committee and coach criticized many times in the stadiums, on social networks and in the media – he said.

– Luís Castro will end the year making it very clear that he is the right guy to stay at Botafogo, with knowledge of the club he has already acquired, with relationships, with players he is developing. After assembling the team three times this year, he still cannot invest heavily, he ends the year showing the fans – who are not satisfied with the result, because he expected and believed in victory -, when he takes a breath, that he can understand that the The team has prospects if it continues to receive investment, which is the trajectory that John Textor has already presented, and with whom he runs the project. Luís Castro is the right coach to make Botafogo rise a little more next year – sentenced André Kfouri.