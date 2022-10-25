Angelina Jolie accepts the challenge to play Maria Callas in the cinema

Angelina Jolie is in the midst of her divorce proceedings from Brad Pittand after so many controversies involving the ex-couple’s name, the actress decided to return to focus on her career in the seventh art, and accepted to star in a biographical film about the Greek-born soprano, born in the United States, Maria Callas.

According to “The Hollywood Reporter” magazine, Jolie will play the title character “Maria” in the production directed by Chilean Pablo Larraín, who is again joining forces with Steven Knight, screenwriter of “Spencer”, to write the screenplay for the feature film. .

In a statement, the actress talks about the project:

“I take Maria’s life and legacy very seriously. I will give everything I can to face the challenge. Pablo Larraín is a director I’ve admired for a long time. Having the opportunity to tell more of Maria’s story with him and with a script by Steven Knight, is a dream”, he justified.

Larraín also celebrated having Angelina in this important production:

“Having the opportunity to combine my two deepest and most personal passions, film and opera, has been a long-cherished dream. Doing this with Angelina, an extremely brave and curious artist, is a fascinating opportunity. A real gift,” she stated.

‘Maria’ does not yet have a specific release date, but is expected to be filmed in the summer of 2023, with a possible release in 2024.

ACCUSATIONS

Sources close to Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt assured TMZ that the actress wants revenge on the actor amid the bitter legal battle over custody of the children, and decided to mount a hate campaign against him, making serious accusations against Pitt, claiming that during a fight on the private jet in 2016, in addition to assaulting her, he asphyxiated one of the children, slapped another, and threw beer and wine at the children, something he and his lawyers denied.

One of the actor’s representatives said that each time the story of the assault on the flight gets bigger, with Angelina ‘inventing’ new narratives.

A source close to Pitt highlighted in conversation with TMZ that Jolie only made these accusations to ‘discredit the actor’ and ‘try to make him look like a bully’, while she is still fighting for full custody of her children and her share of the business. that still has with the actor.

“He has a limited and strained relationship with his children due to this smear campaign … she wants revenge on him,” the source said, stating that Brad is “deeply hurt” by these false accusations.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, a representative for Brad Pitt said: “She keeps repeating, revising and reimagining her description of an event that happened six years ago, adding completely false information each time she doesn’t get what she wants. His story is constantly evolving.”

His rep’s response shows that Pitt doesn’t intend to keep quiet about some serious accusations, which could damage his career, and the actor, who so far hasn’t said anything about what really happened during the fight, is willing to start telling his version. of the facts.

