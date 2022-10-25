Anna Kendrick gets stuck in an elevator at the Toronto Film Festival

The actress had a hard time during the film festival!

Anna Kendrickknown for having participated in Twilight and The perfect choice, has been through a somewhat complicated situation recently. The actress got stuck in an elevator during her passage through the Toronto Film Festivalan important event of the seventh art that takes place every year in Canada.

Kendrick was at the festival to promote the film. Alice, Darling and it’s over “getting on the wrong elevator at the wrong time”as reported during a photo shoot at the event, which took place on Sunday, 11th (via Entertainment Weekly).

Despite the tightness, Anna and a few other people who were in the elevator were rescued by firefighters without major problems.

Kendrick reported:

“I left [do elevador]. Some adorable Canadian firefighters made me crawl out. It was seven of us in an elevator just waiting to be rescued by firefighters. It was so absurd for this to happen on a film tour that it immediately felt comical.”

The actress also took the opportunity to publish a video of the event on her profile on Instagram. In it, we can see her in the elevator joking about the situation with the staff, while we follow the rescue moment. In the caption, the actress joked: “Oh, the classic ‘I’m late for this film festival because I had to be saved from the elevator’ sorry.”

Check out the video below:

