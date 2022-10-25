Anne Hattaway to star in Harry Styles fanfic-inspired film

Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine set to star in a One Direction-inspired adaptation

Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine should star in an adaptation inspired by a fanfic with Harry Styles. The plot is based on the book The Idea of ​​You(2017) from Robinne Lee and will be produced by Amazon Prime.

The story goes on Solene Marchand, art gallery owner who is reluctant to take her daughter to meet her favorite boy band. Divorced and anxious, she had no idea that she would have a romantic connection with one of the members of the group, 19 years younger than her. It is then that a series of clandestine meetings quickly evolves into a passionate and genuine relationship.

+++ READ MORE: Anne Hathaway, Ciara and more ask world leaders to ‘end now with the covid-19 pandemic’; understand

Paulo Netto and Marisa Orth advance details of homage to Belchior: ‘timeless’ Sonic Youth declares support for Lula and Haddad

The adaptation will be led by Michael Showalter (Love Sick) and Hathaway also signs as executive producer, along with the director and the writer of the book. Jennifer Westfeldt (Singles with Kids) signs the script.

+++ READ MORE: Why did Meryl Streep help Anne Hathaway behind the scenes of The Devil Wears Prada?