app suffers instability this Tuesday (25)

The messaging app WhatsApp faces a global outage at dawn on Tuesday (25), informed the technology group Meta and the portal DownDetector, which monitors the operation of online platforms.

Users complain that they cannot send or receive messages. In Brazil, the service began to be restored around 6 am.

“User reports indicate that Whatsapp has been experiencing problems since 9:17 am (4:17 am GMT),” says the page DownDetector.com, which compiles thousands of alerts.

Shortly after, Meta (the parent company of Whatsapp and also the owner of Facebook) confirmed the problem and announced that it was working to restore the service “as soon as possible”.

According to reports on social media, many people are still unable to use the app. In the test carried out by UOL around 6:05 am, WhatsApp worked normally.

I hate whatsapp, for the love of god what a joke this is… since 4 in the morning it hasn’t worked pic.twitter.com/qJdi0vHcdO — monique (@kittyhell_) October 25, 2022

Last year, WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook — all from the Meta group — experienced an unprecedented 7-hour outage. Services became unavailable worldwide.