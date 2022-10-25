“Arrange to go out in January”

The midfielder has been losing ground at the French club since the departure of Jorge Sampaoli and should leave in the next transfer window

After winning the Copa do Brasil over Corinthians last Wednesday (19), and beating América-MG away from home by 2-1 last Saturday (22), for the Brazilian Championship, the Flamengo fan has lived good times with the carioca team. In addition to the good results, the transfer market also continues to be a reason for buzz, especially when it involves a former player of the rubro-negro.

That’s because the French newspaper L’Équipe gave updates this Monday (24) about midfielder Gerson, ex-Flamengo who currently defends Olympique de Marseille. The player has lost ground with coach Igor Tudor, who replaced Jorge Sampaoli and in an interview with the local newspaper, Marcão, Gerson’s father and manager, opened the game about the athlete’s possibilities to leave the team in the near future.

“We are organizing things so that Gerson leaves in January. If he’s not important at Marseille, he’ll go to another club that values ​​him. How can a good player like him be sidelined overnight? It’s incomprehensible. We are very sad because this coach (Igor Tudor) prevented my son from dreaming of a place in the call-up for the World Cup”, said Marcão.

Gerson was signed at the beginning of the last European season for 25 million euros, around R$131 million at the current price, and more than double the price that Flamengo paid to get him out of Roma in 2019 (11.8 MI of euros). Flamengo fans had already passed on the Joker’s situation before, and Olympique accepts to sell him for at least the same 25 MI euros that he spent.