Athletico-PR x Palmeiras will not be broadcast on open TV – Palmeiras News

Dudu in action for Palmeiras against Athletico-PR at Arena da Baixada (Photo: Cesar Greco)

Palmeiras visit Athletico-PR this Tuesday (25) at 9:30 pm (GMT) at Arena da Baixada for the 34th round of the Brasileirão. After Globo did not decide on the broadcast of the match, the company chose not to televise the match. With this, the game will be broadcast only by Hurricane Live (streaming and pay-per-view application of the home club) and by the channel of streamer Casimiro, on Twitch. The information was published by Máquina do Esporte.

Discover the channel of Our Lecture on Youtube! Click here.

Follow Our Lecture on twitter and not Instagram / listen to the NPCast!

Meet and comment on the Our Lecture Forum

As anticipated by the OUR LECTURE, Globo studied throughout Monday (24) the possibility of changing its schedule exceptionally to be able to broadcast the duel on Tuesday, since it cannot use SporTV (closed TV) or Premiere (pay-per- view) to do so. The measure would deviate from the historical custom of broadcasting Wednesday’s match on open TV.

It is worth remembering that the broadcaster does not have a broadcast rights agreement for Athletico-PR games as principal on closed TV or pay-per-view, but it has for open TV with all 20 clubs in the Brasileirão Serie A.

Thus, Palmeiras supporters will have to choose between a separate subscription to the match on Hurricane Live (R$ 24.90) and subscription to Casimiro’s Twitch channel (Amazon Prime account worth R$ 14.90 per month entitles a free subscription. Direct subscription to the channel has plans starting at R$8.90).

With 71 points, Palmeiras can become champion of the Brasileirão for the 11th time in this next round. For that, they need to beat Athletico-PR on Tuesday (25) and hope for draws or defeats between Internacional and Corinthians on Wednesday (26). The gauchos receive Ceará, while the arch-rivals receive Fluminense. Verdão’s advantage in the lead is ten points with five rounds remaining in the competition.

Palmeiras today: How to watch Athletico-PR x Palmeiras for the Brasileirão Palmeiras today: Palmeiras beats Avai and gets closer to the Brazilian Championship title Actions: Palmeiras vs Avaí Palmeiras today: Piquerez pre-summoned and alviverde double suspension Palmeiras today: Bruno Tabata back in training, and Palmeiras in the Women’s Libertadores

READ MORE