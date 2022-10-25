Atltico: ‘It is very difficult to understand Cuca’s choices’, says commentator

photo: Pedro Souza / Atltico Cuca was unable to re-edit the results of his last visit to Atltico Commentator Leonardo Bertozzi, from ESPN Brasil, said that he could not understand the lineup of Atltico in the 0-0 draw against Fortaleza, this Monday (24/10), at Castelo. He questioned the absence of Nacho Fernndez on the field.

“Today, it was very difficult to understand Cuca’s choices at the beginning. There is always that thing that he did well, yes, but he put the guys in (that he had to put it). The way he uses Nacho, for example, is something that I could never understand. Last year it made sense for him to leave the team, especially with Diego Costa. But today, without Hulk, Nacho is perhaps the most decisive player in Atltico. I have a hard time understanding him not to start the game or stay off the field,” said Bertozzi.

Uninspired, Atltico drew 0-0 with Fortaleza. The match, valid for the 33rd round of Serie A of the Copa Libertadores, was a direct confrontation for a spot in the 2023 Copa Libertadores.

Galo spent most of the time with the ball at Castelo, but had little creativity to generate great scoring chances against Leo. The northeastern team, in turn, was ineffective in its counterattack proposal and did not threaten.

With the result, Atltico remains in 7th place in the Brazilian – now with 48 points. Fortaleza occupies the 10th position, with 45.