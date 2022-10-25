Australian model addresses diagnosis of sociopathy

Miss Australia finalist Kanika Batra has gone viral on TikTok for a peculiar reason: She has spoken openly about her clinical diagnosis of sociopathy.

For her more than 100,000 followers, the model talks about the pros and cons of personality disorder. People with this diagnosis tend to lie, be manipulative, narcissistic, and act impulsively.

About the advantages, the model explains: “As I don’t have anxiety, I look for job opportunities for which I’m often not qualified. Somehow, I always get the job, if I get to the interview stage, I always get the job. I have no guilt or empathy, I will do whatever it takes to get to the top,” he revealed.

Now on the downsides, Kanica cites inconsistency: “I think there were about two or three jobs that I stopped showing up at. I’ve already taken time off because my grandmother died… My grandmother has died five times. Unfortunately, she’s still In short, I’m really good at getting jobs, but I’m really bad at keeping them.”

The model also spoke to News.co.au that it is difficult for her to be “a morally good person” as she does not feel guilt or empathy. Because of this, she revealed to have cheated on three of her last relationships.

“It didn’t make me feel guilty. I didn’t get home and then I couldn’t sleep at night because I had cheated on someone. It’s easy for us to ‘turn off’ that part,” she explained.