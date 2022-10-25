Average price of gasoline can vary up to R$ 0.35 between cities in SC

Research shows that average fuel price remains the same in Santa Catarina; state of Santa Catarina sells gasoline below the value registered in Brazil



The average price of regular gasoline remains for the second week in a row at the level of R$ 4.82 for the second week in a row in Santa Catarina. However, the consumer can find the fuel with a difference of R$ 0.35 between cities in Santa Catarina.

The weekly survey by the ANP (Agência Nacional do Petróleo, Gás Natural e Biocombustíveis), between October 16 and last Saturday (22), took into account the price charged at 112 resale points.

Among the eight municipalities surveyed, Criciúma, in the south of Santa Catarina, recorded the best price for R$ 4.69 litres. On the other hand, the highest value was in Blumenau, in the Itajaí Valley, for R$ 5.04.

In addition, the price of fuel in the Capital followed the same behavior as that surveyed in Santa Catarina and remained the same as last week, being sold for R$ 4.84.

Also according to the ANP survey, the average price of regular gasoline, taking into account the 2,220 stations surveyed in Brazil, was R$ 4.88, that is, R$ 0.06 more expensive than that registered in Santa Catarina.

With information from ND+