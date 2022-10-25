‘Bedroom Jack’ Actor Surprises With Transformation

Photo: Playback / Universal Studios

The before and after of 16-year-old Jacob Tremblay, who became known worldwide for starring in the films ‘Jack’s Room’ and ‘Extraordinary’, went viral on social media.

The Canadian actor surprised followers by sharing the comparison on Twitter, and drew attention by saying goodbye to the delicate features of a child to present a younger and adolescent face. “How it started vs how it’s going”.

On the web, netizens played with the change. “My God????? The era of Jacob Tremblay playing every child role possible is over.”

Jacob Tremblay Should Be The New Teen Vampire — da13vi (@Da5vi) October 23, 2022

Tremblay became known to the public at age nine when he played Jack Newsome in ‘Jack’s Room’.

The performance in the production alongside Brie Larson earned the boy a Critics’ Choice Movie Award for Best Young Performer, a Canadian Screen Award for Best Actor, and a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Best Actor in a Supporting Role.

Since then, there have been nine films, including the blockbuster ‘Extraordinary’, in which the protagonist Auggie Pullman lived. Tremblay also voiced the little sea monster Luca Paguro, in Disney’s ‘Luca’ and was in Doctor Sleep (2019).

In 2022 the public will be able to follow the actor in ‘The Little Mermaid’ as Flounder.

