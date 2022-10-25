Bitcoin bounces back $20K, Ethereum up 11% to its highest price since the update; sector stocks soar

Bitcoin (BTC) rose nearly 5% to over $20,000 on Tuesday afternoon for the first time in about three weeks. At 15:02 the cryptocurrency is trading at $20,038.

Ethereum (ETH) is advancing stronger and posting gains of 11% at $1,479, its highest price since the Merge update in September.

Among the most valuable cryptos, the highlights are still Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL), which advance close to 15% at the same time.

The rally also extends to the actions of companies in the sector. The most rising stocks at the moment are from cryptocurrency miners, which are coming from a long period of lows. Hut 8 (HUT), Bitfarms (BITF), Marathon Digital (MARA) and Riot Blockchain (RIOT) are up 11% to 18% this afternoon. Additionally, exchange Coinbase (C2OI34) and intelligence firm MicroStrategy (MSTR) jump 10% each.

Cryptocurrencies advance alongside traditional equity markets, with the Nasdaq indexes up 1.6% and the S&P 500 up 1.1%. The move would be in line with the market’s expectation that the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank) would be on its way to inverting the yield curve, which also has an impact on lower US bond yields and on the dollar, which is now contain the bullish pace seen throughout the day.

Monitoring by the CME Group shows an increase in the chance that the Fed will ease the pace of tightening in December. The move comes after a lower-than-expected consumer confidence data for October, according to The Conference Board.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

For the Nov. 2 decision, there remains a broad majority (95.7%) chance that the Fed will raise interest rates again by 75 basis points, to the range between 3.75% and 4.00%. Only a 4.3% chance would be that the lift would be 50 basis points.

Assuming that the November rally will be as widely expected, the picture is practically a tie in expectations for the December 14 decision.

By 11:30 am (GMT) the odds of a 75 basis point increase in December were 50.5%, with 47.5% for a 50 basis point rise. On Monday, the levels were 54.9% and 43.1%, respectively. That is, the chance of a rise of 50 basis points grew on Tuesday.

Sign up and discover how to surf the Third Wave of Cryptocurrencies and understand why you should now look into this type of investment

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Related