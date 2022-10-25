Home » Movies » Bolsonaro or Lula? Jason Momoa, aka Aquaman, declares political support

Aquaman interpreter, Jason Momoa expresses support for Brazil’s presidential candidate.

the star dcnaut Jason Momoa interpreter of Aquaman in theaters, expressed support on his Instagram for a candidate for the presidency of Brazil.

In a story on the social network, Momoa celebrated news that showed PT Lula leading the polls for the president of Brazil. Check out the actor’s post:

Momoa can be seen again playing her Protector of the Seas in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdomset to debut on December 25, 2023.

READ MORE ABOUT AQUAMAN 2: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom It is Aquaman’s second solo film. The new live-action adaptation of the DCEU is surrounded by mysteries, but it is already known that the film will have the return of much of the cast of the first feature of the water hero.

Read its synopsis:

“When an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis, and the world, from irreversible devastation.”

The sequel features the actors’ returns Jason Momoa like Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Amber Heard like Mera, Patrick Wilson as Master of the Oceans, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II like Black Manta, Temuera Morrison like Tom Curry, Dolph Lundgren like King Nereus, Randall Park like biologist Stephen Shi and Nicole Kidman like Queen Atlanna.

Aquaman 2 will also star Indya Moore (Pose) such as the humanoid shark Karshon, Vincent Regan (300) as Atlan, former king of Atlantis. and Pilou Asbæk (game of Thrones) in an as yet unknown role.

the star Ben Affleck (Batman vs. Super man) will make a cameo in the sequel as Bruce Wayne/Batman.

Directed by again by James Wan and scripted once again by the duo David Leslie and Johnson-McGoldrick, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be released in US theaters on December 25, 2023.

