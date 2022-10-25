Bombay Sapphire launches original series for action Circuit of the Senses

Bombay Sapphire launches an original series for the action Circuito dos Sentidos, promoted in bars in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.
With the conception and creative direction of the Rastro and Hood agencies, the first episode is already on the air, telling the inspirations behind the creation of the drinks for the activation.
Bombay Sapphire, a premium gin brand belonging to the Bacardi Group, has just launched the Circuito dos Sentidos, promoted from October to November, which features drinks developed exclusively for 18 participating bars, nine of which in São Paulo and nine in Rio de Janeiro. . It is yet another activation that is part of the Arte dos Sentidos campaign, which promotes Bombay’s connection with art and creativity.
To promote the action, an exclusive original series was developed by the agencies Rastro and Hood, whose first episode was aired on the brand’s YouTube on 10/20, which explores the details of each drink created for the Circuito dos Sentidos. In this premiere episode, the inspirations behind the creation of the exclusive cocktail at the Next Door bar, the Sudden Relief, developed by bar chef Aiyrá Regis, are presented. In addition, more details are shown of the drink The Journey, flagship of the action, created by Rafael Matos, brand ambassador for Latin America, which aims to further refine the senses.
Each episode of the original series will tell you a little more about the exclusive drinks chosen to represent each bar’s action, its creative process and preparation ritual.
Datasheet:
Campaign
Title: Bombay Sapphire Senses Circuit
Advertiser: Bombay Sapphire
Agency: Rastro & Hood
Concept and creative direction: Rastro & Hood
Hood
CEO: Marco Arioli
COO: Alice Motta
Concept: Mariana Bernardes
Executive producer: Luana Ferreira
Trail
Executive Director: Lucas Djahjah
Creative Director: Afonso Soares
Strategy Director: Rafael Bizachi
Customer service leader: Joy Passarelli
Management and Operations Leadership: Gabriela Rezende
Audiovisual director: Stéphanie Saramago
Content supervision: Andressa Rodrigues and Nickolas Borba
Account executive: Anderson Fercha
Project management: Juan Gonçalves
Art Direction: Nickolas Bora and Arthur Bittar
Editor: Marina Almendra
Media and performance: Nívea Ribeiro
Community manager: Emily Schwan and Rayssa Pinna
ID: Nicole Pitelli / Carol Vicente
Commercial Analyst: Rafael Barbosa
Audiovisual production
Producer: Rastro Studios
Concept: Afonso Soares
Screenplay: Guilherme Pina and Guilherme Arcanjo
Stage direction: Stéphanie Saramago
Operations Manager: Andrezza Abreu
Project manager: Isaac Alves
Executive Producer: Alessandra Couto
Set production: Fabrício Andrade and Bruno Assumpção
Director of photography: Caetano Braga (SP), Mário França (RJ)
2nd camera: Matheus Maia, Rodrigo Oliveira
1st Camera Assistant: Matteo Bonas, Fred Passini
Logger: Henrique Mello, Romulo Grion
Electrical boss: Toni Oliveira
Electrical assistant: Edu Araújo, Yago Olinda and Alexandre Viana
Sound technician: Esteban Viveiros, João Nitcho
Art direction: Joyce Piñeiro
Art assistant: Nico Santos, Carol Agyar, Pedro Azevedo
Makeup: Juliana Batista, Gabi Carvalho
Still: Neuton Araujo, Aldo Barranco
Still assistant: Marcelo Costa and Felipe Gomes
Post-production coordinator: Raoni Meirelles
Editing: Laura Paiva, Mariana Borba
Color grading: Caetano Braga
Designer: Erik Machado
Motion design: Egmar Santos
Driver: Via Cine, Focobrás
Security: Foreman and All Class