Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City: See the Champions League bids

Admin 1 hour ago Sports Leave a comment 3 Views

2nd half – 57 minutes – Mahrez takes a penalty in favor of Manchester City, but Kobel saves for Dortmund


Mahrez takes penalty for Manchester City, but Kobel saves for Dortmund

1st half – 35 minutes – Unbelievable! Moukoko has great chance, but wastes it in front of goal


Unbelievable! Moukoko has great chance, but wastes it in front of goal

1st half – 24 minutes – Dortmund try to pressure in the first good chance of the game, but the ball stops at Ortega


Dortmund press on first good chance of the game, but the ball stops at Ortega

Pre-match: See all game information with Fred Caldeira


Fred Caldeira brings all the information about Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City in the Champions League

Pre-game: Check the lineups



Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Vasco awaits approval from City Hall to start expansion of São Januário

While Vasco SAF entered the Maracanã bidding process strongly, the club is working to raise …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved