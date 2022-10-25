Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City: See the Champions League bids

2nd half – 57 minutes – Mahrez takes a penalty in favor of Manchester City, but Kobel saves for Dortmund
1st half – 35 minutes – Unbelievable! Moukoko has great chance, but wastes it in front of goal
1st half – 24 minutes – Dortmund try to pressure in the first good chance of the game, but the ball stops at Ortega
Pre-match: See all game information with Fred Caldeira
Pre-game: Check the lineups
XI | Ortega Moreno, Stones, Dias, Ake, Cancelo, Mahrez, Rodrigo, Gundogan, Foden, Alvarez, Haaland
October 25, 2022