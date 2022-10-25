Brie Larson talks about Captain Marvel learning to work as a team in The Marvels ~ Marvel Universe 616

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, actress Brie Larson shared how great it was not having to carry the entire load on this film alone, with more than one hero having to join the journey. This also drives Carol Danvers’ own story, as she still retains “this mantle that she is the mighty Captain Marvel”, but will find it’s too much of a burden even for her:

“I didn’t have to carry all of that, and I think that’s part of the journey for Carol in that, is understanding that… changing the world can never be something for just one person. , and that’s a big part of what this story is, which is this concept that she’s holding this mantle that she’s the mighty Captain Marvel and she’s too much to carry. And then you realize that you need a lot of different people with special skills to come and help you do your job.”

The Marvels will bring together the heroes Carol Danvers of Brie Larson and Monica Rambeau of Teyonah Parris and Kamala Khan of Iman Vellani, respectively Captain Marvel, Photon and Ms Marvel. There are also the names already linked to the sequel by Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon. Other than that, rumors are that Lashana Lynch, Jude Law and Shamier Anderson would also be in the film. The film is directed by Nia DaCosta and has a screenplay by Megan McDonnell. The theatrical release is scheduled for July 27, 2023.

