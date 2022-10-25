British man finds Soviet spacecraft worth more than R$ 1 billion abandoned in the desert – News

The British man known as Greg Abandoned found a spacecraft developed by the Soviet Union during the Cold War abandoned inside a hangar in the middle of the desert. The equipment is not in perfect condition and has several points of damage, but it is still worth 189 million pounds.

The space equipment is named after Ptichka, which means “little bird” in Russian. According to the tabloid The Sun, the spacecraft would have been used in a Soviet mission that failed and was later abandoned, with the end of the USSR.

In the same hangar was also a 58-meter-tall rocket, which made a single successful trip into space during an unmanned mission in November 1988.





Greg does not reveal the exact location where the Ptichka was found by him. Despite this, it is known that the spacecraft was in the Baikonur desert, in Kazakhstan, a country that is still used to launch rockets.

“I first heard about the space shuttles in an article I found online, and I couldn’t understand that the shuttles that cost millions of dollars were rusting. There’s something about space that has always fascinated me,” Greg tells the Mirror.

On his personal website, he says that his life changed after a trip to Ukraine, in the vicinity of the Chernobyl power plant, where the biggest nuclear accident in history took place. Since then, he has been dedicated to exploring abandoned places around the world.



