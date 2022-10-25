Bruna Marquezine is the target of fake news about politics and retorts: “It’s a crime”

This past Monday (24), Bruna Marquezine was the target of fake news about politics. The actress denied through her Twitter that she had made a statement about the current president Jair Bolsonaro.

Fake news said that Bruna had made a comment about Bolsonaro and the live art class. “This rascal destroyed the artistic culture in Brazil. Without the transfer of funds, how are we artists going to live?”, read the forged post.

Outraged by the situation, Bruna Marquezine spoke out and countered the image invented by supporters of Jair Bolsonaro. “FAKE NEWS IS CRIME! The print was given”, fired the actress, who publicly declared her support for Lula several times.

