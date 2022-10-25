Can I make money from YouTube? check out

O YouTube is one of the most accessed digital platforms by Brazilians. Through the video sharing platform, people can access entertainment content, information, educational content, music and much more.

However, what many users don’t know is that it is possible to be monetized through YouTube. That’s right, in addition to having fun with the platform’s contents, people can still win a extra money. So, check out the whole story and know how to profit by producing content.

How to earn producing content for YouTube?

First, it is important to point out that to make money on the video platform, it is necessary for the user to create content. However, there are several ways to produce content for the company, not necessarily having to appear on the small screen.

The most important tip for production is for the user to create content that is more valued and sought after on the platform, as this will gain more views on the videos, which is the main requirement to earn money.

That’s because, YouTube pays those created for views, precisely 1000 views. However, depending on the branch of content you follow, this amount can be low or very high. Furthermore, to start make money on the platform, the channel must have at least 1,000 subscribers and 4,000 hours of unique viewing.

See how to earn money with the PicPay app

O PicPay is one of the largest fintechs in the country. Recently, the growth of the digital wallet was compared to other digital banks in Brazil.

One of the main reasons for being so sought after is that the agency offers several incentives to its clients. For users, there are three different ways to earn money. In view of that, check out how to make income with the PicPay.

How to earn money with PicPay

Currently, every form of extra income is valid for Brazilians, given that the economic crisis continues to affect many people. Best of all, the customer doesn’t have to pay anything for it, the user just needs to download the app completely free of charge and start earning money. See these possibilities with the app.

invite friends

Typically, the app rewards users for referring new customers. For each referral who opens an account, you will earn 10 reais. However, there is a referral limit of 55 friends, which means you can earn up to R$550.00.

save money

With market return, for those who keep their money in the PicPay digital wallet, there is a yield equal to 105% of the CDI and is valid for amounts up to R$ 100 thousand. The balance has guaranteed security, in the form of federal government bonds, just deposit and start earning.

cashback

The third way to earn extra value with the app is to take advantage of the cashback promotions it offers. Cashback works in a variety of ways, from paying receipts, to purchasing at exclusive stores, as well as paying at partner physical stores.

The company often notifies customers of any new promotions, and in some cases, they can even get 30% back. Depending on your profile, you can receive various promotions that encourage the use of the app, such as: paying friends or bills and receiving a partial refund. Some of the company’s best-known options are typically:

Return of 5% to 20% on payment in installments;

Cashback from 5% to 15% when making payments to friends;

5% to 10% when paying bills with credit card