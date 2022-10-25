Cara Delevingne is seen for the first time after worrying about her health – Who

+



Cara Delevingne (Photo: The Grosby Group)

[ALERTA: este texto aborda assuntos como dependência de drogas e violência, o que pode ser gatilho para algumas pessoas. Caso você se identifique, tenha depressão ou pensamentos suicidas, procure apoio no Centro Voluntário à Vida pelo telefone 188]

Cara Delevingne was seen for the first time since being filmed in a weakened state at an airport in the United States in early September. The 30-year-old actress was photographed at Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris, France.

Wearing sunglasses, a mask and a cap, Cara was accompanied by a security guard. The model is in town to attend Paris Fashion Week. Hours later, she posted photos on Instagram to show the look she chose for the day’s event (see below).

Earlier this month, she left her fans and family worried after being seen at an airport in the United States, barefoot, with messy hair and acting bewildered. The Star Family Paper cities planned to make an intervention after seeing the state of the actress, according to the daily mail.

