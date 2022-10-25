CBF sets date and time for Corinthians game against Goiás for the Brasileirão

The match between Goiás and Corinthians, for the 32nd round of the Brasileirão Serie A, has a new date. CBF rescheduled the match for October 29, next Saturday, at 7:30 pm (Brasília time) at Estádio da Serrinha, home of Esmeraldino.

The game, therefore, will be the only one of the Brazilian Championship this weekend, since, on the 29th, the Libertadores final between Flamengo and Athletico-PR will take place and, on Sunday, we will have the second round of the elections.

The match was originally supposed to take place on October 15, but was canceled after an imbroglio involving the presence of visiting fans at the stadium. Initially, there was a ban on Corinthians fans in the place, but the São Paulo club called the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) and obtained release for the presence of Fiel.

Tickets were sold, but on the day of the game, the Goiás Common Court once again signaled the ban. As a result, the duel ended.

The measure, unilateral by the MP-Goiás, was to “avoid acts of violence between the organized supporters of the two teams, which have a history of great rivalry”.

After all that happened, the supporters of Goiás and Corinthians will be able to attend the match normally between the clubs on the 29th, following confirmation from the Goiás Public Ministry. An agreement was signed between the parties providing, among other measures, for escorting members of organized supporters and isolating the stadium area six hours before the match.

