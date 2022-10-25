Charles Do Bronx asks to fight in Brazil in search of recovery

If it’s up to Charles Oliveira, his next fight in the UFC won’t be long in coming. Defeated by Islam Makhachev, last Saturday (22), in Abu Dhabi (UAE), Do Bronx lost his chance to become the company’s lightweight (70 kg) champion for the second time, but his desire to reach the top of the category again remained intact. So much so that, seeking immediate recovery in the company, the Brazilian makes a special request.

At UFC 280, Charles was submitted by Makhachev in the second round, saw his 11-win streak come to an end and the Russian became lightweight champion. Motivated to act as soon as possible to turn around his career, ‘Do Bronx’ asked Dana White and the company’s top management for a spot on the card of the 283rd edition, scheduled for January 21, in Brazil. . According to the paulista, there is nothing better than fighting in his country, in front of his family, friends and fans to get back on the winning path. As he is one of the main Brazilian fighters active in MMA, the athlete, aware of his current status, makes himself available to embody the event.

“Without a doubt, if the UFC wants to put me to fight in Rio, I’m ready. I don’t have a cut, I don’t have anything. I’m ready to fight today, now, tomorrow. I was born for this, I was born to fight. I was one of the champions who fought the most in a short time. One fight after another, fighting in the opponents’ homes. If I had the opportunity to fight in Rio, it would be very good for me. Being able to fight in front of my family, my It doesn’t matter who. I’m going to get this belt back. Certainly, having the opportunity to fight in Rio would be very good. I did a lot for the UFC, the UFC knows that, just as the UFC did a lot for me”, declared the former UFC champion, at the press conference after the fight.

Despite the hard defeat, Charles Oliveira, 33, remains one of the best fighters lightweight of the UFC. In a streak of 11 wins, ‘Do Bronx’ impressed by beating MMA greats like Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje, Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson. Now, the athlete aims to recover to, in the future, have a new chance to compete for the division title.