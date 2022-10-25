Cheapest 65″ 4K TV in Brazil runs Google TV and is on offer today – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

Anyone who likes a big screen in 4K and was looking for a new TV to buy, can now be happy: A smart TV TCL 65P735 costs R$ 3,399.10 in cash on Pix with free shipping in Magazine Luiza, being currently the model with the lowest price of its category in the country.

Smart TV 65” 4K TCL 65P735 (Image: Disclosure / Magazine Luiza)

Although the TV is not one of the most advanced on the market, the TCL product draws attention for its design with super thin edges, which provides a more immersive user experience and a premium finish.

The VA-type panel with 60 Hz refresh rate isn’t very exciting, but it does rely on the help of HDR10 and Dolby Vision to deliver satisfying images. The audio system has 19W of power and Dolby Atmos technology for a very immersive sound.

For those who have a lot of video sources, we have 3 HDMI 2.1 ports and a USB 2.0 port available. In addition to Bluetooth for pairing with other devices such as headphones or soundbars.

The Google TV operating system allows for fluid navigation and a more organized layout, in addition to ensuring the installation of the main streaming apps without difficulties. You can also use Google Assistant or Alexa to give voice commands without having to use the remote.

In summary, the TCL 65P735 is a basic smart TV, but with a well-balanced set of specs, making it a viable purchase option for those who don’t have a lot of money for higher-end models.

Don’t need such a big screen?

Smart TV Konka KDG50 (Image: Disclosure / Konka)

If 65 inches has already exceeded the limit of available space in your environment, know that there is another smart TV offer available at the lowest price on the market: the Konka KDG50 comes out for R$ 1,799 in cash or 10 installments of 179.90 interest free.

The device has a 50-inch screen, 4K resolution, HDR10, 2 10W speakers, 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Bluetooth, dual-band Wi-Fi 5, 4-core processor, Android TV 11 and remote control with Google Assistant.

