Cheapest 65″ 4K TV in Brazil runs Google TV and is on offer today – Tecnoblog

Admin 8 mins ago Technology Leave a comment 2 Views

Anyone who likes a big screen in 4K and was looking for a new TV to buy, can now be happy: A smart TV TCL 65P735 costs R$ 3,399.10 in cash on Pix with free shipping in Magazine Luiza, being currently the model with the lowest price of its category in the country.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Samsung announces maintenance mode for Galaxy phones with One UI 5.0

Among the many new features that Samsung is implementing in its new interface, One UI …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved