Check out 7 productions with Michelle Rodriguez, the ‘Letty’ from Fast & Furious

Photo 1 of 14 – Michelle Rodriguez is turning 44! (Photo: Publicity) Photo 2 of 14 – Avatar (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 3 of 14 – In the lush world of Pandora live the Na’vi, beings that seem primitive, but are highly evolved. As the planet’s environment is toxic, avatars were created, biological bodies controlled by the human mind. Jake Sully, a paralyzed ex-Marine, walks back through an avatar and falls in love with a Na’vi. This passion drives him to fight for Pandora’s survival. (Photo: Publicity) Photo 4 of 14 – The Widows (Photo: Publicity) Photo 5 of 14 – A shooting leaves four criminals dead during an attempted robbery in Chicago. Their widows, full of debt, decide to join forces and carry out their own coup to guarantee a future for their families. (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 6 of 14 – Good Fight (Photo: Publicity) Photo 7 of 14 – Diana is a rebellious teenager from Brooklyn who has trouble at school and lives with her father. The young woman discovers boxing by accident. When she is ready to step into the ring, her opponent is her lover Adrian. What will stand out, the fists or the heart? (Photo: Publicity) Photo 8 of 14 – Tropic of Blood (Photo: Publicity) Photo 9 of 14 – Based on a true story, the film follows Minerva Mirabal and her sisters, raised by a privileged family in the Dominican Republic, in the 1950s, as the country suffers in crisis under the brutal dictatorship of Rafael Trujillo. This is the story of how Minerva and her sisters dared to rise up against the dictator. (Photo: Publicity) Photo 10 of 14 – Lost (Photo: Publicity) Photo 11 of 14 – A plane crashes on a deserted island and soon a group of passengers must fight to survive. Led by the doctor Jack Shephard and the mysterious John Locke, they will discover that the place hides dangerous secrets. (Photo: Publicity) Photo 12 of 14 – Fast & Furious – 1 to 9 (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 13 of 14 – Revenge (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 14 of 14 – A hired assassin wakes up and discovers that he underwent surgery that turned him into a woman and seeks to find the doctor responsible for revenge. (Photo: Disclosure)

Happy Birthday, Michelle Rodriguez! This Tuesday (12), the actress turns 44 and celebrates a career full of work on the big screen and on the small screen. Known for playing ‘Letty Ortiz’ in Fast and furiousthe artist was in several productions and won the hearts of fans around the world with her versatility.

Born in San Antonio, Texas (USA), Michelle Rodriguez spent her childhood in the Dominican Republic and her adolescence in Puerto Rico, where her mother and father came from, respectively. At the age of 22, she won her first film role with the feature good fightand since then, it has conquered more and more space in the world of the seventh art.

In a celebratory mood, the Jetss Brazil brought a list of 7 productions with the actress especially for you to check out. Just take a peek at gallery above and enjoy!

