Chelsea takes a scare, but beats RB Salzburg to secure a spot in the Champions League

This Tuesday (25), RB Salzburg and Chelsea faced each other in the fifth round of the group stage of the Champions League. In Austria, coach Graham Potter’s team won 2-1, with goals from Kovacic and Havertz. Adamu wrote it down for the owners of the house.

With the result, the English reach 10 points, in the lead of group E, and guarantee the classification for the round of 16. The Austrians are in second place, with six, but they can be overtaken by Milan or Dinamo Zagreb, who will face each other this Tuesday, at 16:00 (GMT).

In the next round, Chelsea welcomes Dinamo Zagreb, on Wednesday (2/11), at 17:00 (GMT). RB Salzburg, in turn, visit Milan, on the same day and time.

The match between RB Salzburg and Chelsea

Graham Potter sent Chelsea to the field with: Kepa; Chalobah, Thiago Silva and Cucurella; Jorginho, Kovacic (Loftus-Cheek), Sterling (Mount), Gallagher (Ziyech) and Pulisic (Azpilicueta); Havertz and Aubameyang (Broja).

The English opened the scoring in the 22nd minute of the first half. After hitting and hitting in the area, Kovacic had the leftovers and kicked with his left foot to the back of the net.

Soon after, at 25, Chelsea almost extended. Aubameyang headed in after a corner, but stopped in a great save by goalkeeper Kohn.

At 31, the Gabonese striker missed another chance. After receiving a pass from Havertz, he came face to face with the goalkeeper, but stopped again on defense.

In the 46th minute, another save by Kohn in submission by Aubameyang. This time, the Gabonese kicked after a well-crafted play and Sterling’s pass.

In the second half, after just three minutes, Salzburg drew level. In a great counterattack, Adamu received a precise cross from Wober and played into the goal.

At seven, Chelsea narrowly missed the second. Jorgingo headed in after a corner, but Adamu took the ball almost over the line.

In the 18th minute, the English were in front of the score again. Havertz received on the edge of the area and hit placed, in the angle, with no chance for Kohn. RB Salzburg pressed for the equalizer, but stopped in Kepa’s defenses.

Sevilla wins Copenhagen

At the same time, Sevilla and Copenhagen faced each other in Spain. Jorge Sampaoli’s team won 3-0, with goals from En Nesyri, Isco and Gonzalo Montiel. The result leaves the Spaniards in third place in Group G, with five points. The Danes are in the lantern, with two.