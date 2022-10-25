Chinese Media Says China’s New Journey Offers New Opportunity for the World

support the 247

China International Radio – “We are in high spirits to begin the new journey of fully building a modernized socialist country, moving forward towards realizing the goal of the second centenary (100 years of the establishment of the People’s Republic of China), and promoting the great revitalization of the Chinese nation through the modernization of the Chinese model,” Xi Jinping said at a press conference on the 23rd to introduce the newly elected members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CCP).

In his speech, Xi Jinping clarified the CCP’s primary task in the new journey, emphasized the importance of realizing the people’s goodwill for a better life and creating more opportunities for the world with China’s development.

If you want to get to know China better today, you need to get to know the CCP well. The 20th CPC National Congress provided an important opportunity for the international community to better understand the Party’s governance of China. At this congress, the “Chinese model for modernization” attracted the attention of foreign analysts. CPC Central Committee General Secretary Xi Jinping said on the 23rd that this is the result achieved by the CPC and the Chinese people during long-term work and a great and hard cause that is not only the modernization of a country with 1.4 billion people, but also seeks the common prosperity of all, the combination of material and spiritual civilization, harmony between humanity and nature and peaceful development.

Compared with Western modernization that is capital-centric, with polarization, materialism expansion and colonization, Chinese modernization has solved many problems of humanity’s development and provided a new option for humanity’s modernization.

China’s development cannot be separated from the world, and the world needs China for its development. Currently, the country has a huge market, a complete industrial system, an integral industrial chain and an increasingly improved infrastructure. In the first eight months of this year, the country attracted 892.74 billion yuan of foreign capital, up 16.4% from the same period last year.

Director of the China-Brazil Center: Research and Business, Ronnie Lins, said that the 20th CPC National Congress is a landmark meeting and will guide the Chinese people to continue modernizing the Chinese model and achieve new development in their path that will bring new opportunities to the world.

Brazilian political analyst Oliver Stuenkel wrote in his article “China’s governance and the future of the world” that the country’s regime has already been perfectly established on this planet as an example of success.

