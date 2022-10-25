Chloë Grace Moretz reveals herself as a gamer as in “Peripherics”

Chloë Grace Moretz in “Peripherals”. Photo: Publicity/Amazon Prime Video

In the most recent release of his career, “Periphers”, Chloe Grace Moretz lives young Flynne, who helps her brother complete a difficult task within a virtual reality game at the beginning of the Amazon Prime Video series. The detail is that the actress also revealed to be a great gamer in real life since childhood.

The youngest of five siblings, the fiction production star grew up competing with boys. “Flynne is a gamer, and I’ve always been the same way, because I grew up with four older brothers,” she told Omelete.

The actress even revealed that she beat her brothers in the games they played. “Maybe I couldn’t beat them physically, but I was certainly better than them at video games! For me, it was a way of getting a mental edge on them, of course… But it also turned out to be an imaginative experience, which expanded my perception. To this day, I play a lot of video games. Maybe even too much!” she added.

Chloë Grace Moretz’s skill with games also helped in the preparation for the character, as she even played games with Jack Reynor, her brother’s interpreter in the plot, to fine-tune their relationship. “Burton cares a lot about his sister. He wants to do the right thing for her, take care of her, support her in the things she wants and needs to do. That’s the relationship that Chloë and I developed as well, so it really helped to find the character.”

“This is a story that is very connected to reality, to the relationship between brother and sister. It’s a critical and core part of it all, and it serves as an anchor for audiences to travel through this fantastical, speculative world of science fiction.”

Plot

From the same producers of “Westworld” and based on a book by William Gibson, “Peripherics” portrays Flynn, played by Chloë Grace Moretz, a young waitress from the countryside who has her life changed by technology.

Upon the return of her brother, Burton, played by Jack Reynor of the Navy, she discovers that he has gotten a job as a security guard at a virtual reality company. However, Flynn is faced with a violent conspiracy when Burton allows her to experience the digital universe. Check out the trailer for the series now available on Amazon Prime Video: