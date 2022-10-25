Claro makes Universal Studio open signal available in October; check the schedule

THE clearleader in pay TV in the country and the largest content hub in Latin America, provides the channel Universal Studio for a week, so that its customers can enjoy the various contents of the channel’s programming. The opening of the signal for TV, Mobile and Broadband customers will allow them to experience the full range of movies and series available from October 24th to 31st, starting at 6am.

In addition to the linear programming of Studio Universal (channel 157 SD and channel 657 HD), at Claro tv+ customers can still access various content ‘on demand’ during this period. From the most successful blockbusters to the eternal classics, Studio Universal has titles like Patch Adams, Miami Vice and Hannibal, as well as series like Downtown Abbey and Basic Unit. Fans will also be able to watch Studio Universal’s thriller premiere on the 29th, starting at 7:20 pm, with the films 7 Minutes in the Dark, Us and Running Out of Time. To finish off the open signal week, a Halloween special on the 31st, starting at 6:45 am, with the best horror and suspense films.

Claro tv+ customers with integrated Alexa can access the content using the voice command just saying “Alexa, go to the Studio Universal channel”, being directed automatically, without having to type or remember the channel number. This feature is available exclusively for Box Claro tv+ and 4K Claro tv+ customers.

Check out some highlights of Studio Universal’s open signal on Claro tv+:

Monday, October 24 at 10:50 pm

Bad Conduct (2016)

An ambitious young lawyer (Josh Duhamel, from Transformers: The Movie) takes on a big case against a powerful and corrupt executive (Anthony Hopkins, from The Silence of the Lambs and Hannibal) of a sprawling pharmaceutical company and its main partner (Al Pacino, from The Godfather). When the case takes dangerous directions, he finds himself embroiled in blackmail and corruption, having to uncover the truth before he loses everything.

Tuesday, October 25 at 9:05 am

John DeLorean: Visionary or Con? (2019)

This documentary tells the story of controversial auto inventor, executive and engineer John DeLorean. Considered by some a visionary who revolutionized the auto industry and by others a swindler of a bigger brand, his rise and fall are shrouded by scandals, drugs, money and power plays.

Wednesday, October 26 at 7:15 am

Resident Evil 4: Fresh Start (2010)

In a world ravaged by a virus infection that turns its victims into zombies, Alice (Milla Jovovich, The Fifth Element) follows her journey in search of survivors. The confrontation with the Umbrella Corporation reaches a new level, which causes Alice to receive unexpected help from an old friend. Los Angeles appears to be a safe place for the uninfected, but upon arriving in the city they find they have been lured into a deadly trap. The cast includes Wentworth Miller (Prison Break), Ali Later (Film Destination) and Shawn Roberts (The Enemy Next Door).

Thursday, October 27 at 4:05 pm

The Danish Girl (2015)

Biopic of Lili Elbe (Eddie Redmayne, from Fantastic Beasts), who was born Einar Mogens Wegener and was the first person to undergo gender reassignment surgery. In focus, the Danish painter’s love relationship with Gerda (Alicia Vikander, from Tomb Raider: Inception) and her discovery as a woman.

Friday, October 28 at 11:55 pm

Miami Vice (2006)

James “Sonny” Crockett (Colin Farrell, of Omens of Murder) and Ricardo Tubbs (Jamie Foxx, of Django Unchained and Ray) are detectives who work together, investigating the drug trade in the United States. After an FBI plan goes awry, they are called into a covert operation that aims to capture Arcángel de Jesús Montoya (Luis Tosar, Bank of Spain Assault), a powerful drug lord who controls his business directly from Haiti. Sonny and Tubbs disguise themselves as transporters in order to be responsible for bringing Montoya’s drugs into the United States. In the midst of negotiations, Sonny gets involved with Isabella (Gong Li, from Mulan and Memoirs of a Geisha), Montoya’s right-hand man.

Saturday, October 29 at 7:20 pm – Suspense Special

7 Minutes in the Dark (2018)

From the same producers of “Get Out!” and Split, Blumhouse Productions, Seven Minutes in Darkness is a 2018 horror thriller written by Chris Eigeman (Turn the River) and starring Haley Ramm (The Disconnects) and Travis Tope (Independence Day: Resurgence). In this fiction, young Jude (Travis) and June (Haley) decide to participate in the game “Seven Minutes in Heaven”. Locked in the closet, they end up facing a very dark alternate reality, where they’ll need to find a way to escape before they’re trapped forever.

Sunday, October 30, at 9:25 am

Warcraft – The First Meeting of Two Worlds (2016)

The region of Azeroth has always lived in peace, until the arrival of the Orc warriors. With the opening of a portal, they were able to reach the new Earth with the intention of destroying the enemy people. Each side of the battle has a great hero, and the two fight a personal dispute, putting their people, their family and all the people they love at risk. With Travis Fimmel (Vikings), Paula Patton (Mission: Impossible and Hitch, The Love Counselor) and Ben Foster (X-Men 3 and Fixed Price Killer).

Monday, October 31, at 6:50 am

Deadly Collision (2016)

In a small town in New Mexico, 17-year-old student Hilary (Makenzie Vega, from Saw), who has just gotten her driver’s license, has her first traffic accident, passing her personal information to the driver of the other. car, a stranger, played by Bill Sage (We Are What We Are), so his insurance can take care of the repairs. She later reunites in her secluded house with a couple of friends from school, when the stranger from the accident shows up to terrorize them.