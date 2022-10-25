Cobie Smulders Says We’ll Get to Know Maria Hill Deeper in Secret Invasion ~ Marvel Universe 616

Secret Invasion is set to launch on Disney+ early next year and could be a monumental part of Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The television miniseries will be based on the 2008-2009 crossover of the same name, and is expected to feature an ensemble of franchise veterans and newcomers in an intense story. In a recent interview with TVLine, Maria Hill actress Cobie Smulders teased exactly what this will entail, including that it will show the most in-depth look at the character we’ve ever seen.

“It looks so good,” praised Smulders, “and it’s a very different tone than what I’ve seen [no MCU]. I mean have Sam [Jackson] in anything it’s just a thrill to watch, but I think it really defines his character in a really interesting way that I’ve always wanted to see.”

“It’s the most depth I’ve been able to show from Maria Hill,” Smulders continued. “That’s the beauty of these shows that Marvel is doing, you’re able to really get to know the history of these characters. What are the conversations that go on when they’re just sitting around drinking coffee? the bad guys! We have to catch the thing! We have to save the world again!’ It’s like, ‘Let’s just chat, let’s go for a walk.’ We can see those kinds of moments and be a little bit more intimate with the characters.”

Given the significance Secret Invasion has had in the larger Marvel universe in the comics, Smulders has been coy about whether or not the television series will follow suit – but teased that Marvel Studios is definitely up to something.

“They’re geniuses at Marvel, so they’re going to create something that I can’t talk about or have the ability to understand,” Smulders argued.

Secret Invasion has Samuel Jackson’s Nick Fury as the main protagonist and will feature Ben Mendelsohn (as Talos), Cobbie Smulders (Maria Hill), Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Carmen Ejogo, Christopher McDonald and Killian Scott. Don Cheadle as James Rhodes and Martin Freeman as Everett have also been confirmed. K. Ross. The series will be written and produced by Kyle Bradstreet and directed by Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim.

The Disney+ series debuts in early 2023.

