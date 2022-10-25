coffee shop breaks silence after recording error

The company behind the terrible gaffe that happened in the eighth season of “Game of Thrones”, in which a modern coffee cup appears, has finally spoken out after the incident.

The series had seven seasons of unprecedented blockbuster success, and when its eighth season arrived, audiences expected nothing less. The eighth season came as the final chapter of the fantasy series from HBO and generated huge expectations from fans; but unfortunately, this final season failed to meet and fulfill the expectations of many fans.

In the fourth episode of the eighth season of “Game of Thrones”, called “The Last of the Starks”, it is possible to notice that a cup of modern coffee was forgotten in a painting during the scene in the banquet hall next to Daenerys Targaryen, played by Daenerys Targaryen. actress Emilia Clarke, and the scene ended up airing.

The images of the glass out of place were immediately noticed by the public and went viral on the internet, with many considering it unthinkable that such a renowned and expensive series could make such a primary mistake.

For the most rabid fans of the final season, the cup of coffee only served as one more significant proof of everything they thought was wrong with the eighth season of “Game of Thrones.” And while the coffee cup had no discernible logo, many have already categorized it as being from the famous Starbucks coffee shop.

For the first time since the episode aired in May 2019, the real coffee brand behind the infamous cup was revealed. According to the Adweek portal, the owner of Established CoffeeMark Ashbridge, revealed that the glass came from his shop in Belfast, where the “Game of Thrones” cast, including actress Clarke, always frequented.

During the lengthy interview, businessman Ashbridge also lamented that as the cup was incorrectly identified as being from the Starbucks franchise, it caused his store to lose millions of dollars against “free advertisements for the wrong coffee shop”.

Coffee cup wasn’t the franchise’s only mistake

As we know, the original series ended in 2019 and, with that, the “Game of Thrones” franchise continued the plot in the form of the “House of the Dragon” series. However, the coffee cup gaffe still lingers behind the scenes.

Directors Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik joked on set about “hunting down Starbucks” to avoid a similar incident. And while they’ve taken great care not to let any more incidents happen, the eagle-eyed fans spotted a small visual effects glitch in the third episode of “House of the Dragon”.

Ultimately, with the right coffee shop coming out, it’s hoped that all the “Game of Thrones” coffee cup controversy can finally be over. If not, maybe everyone will now stop incorrectly referring to it as a Starbucks cup.