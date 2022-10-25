Content creator on OnlyFans arrested in Singapore for obscene material

This week, a Singapore court sentenced an OnlyFans content creator a $3,000 fine for disobeying a previous conviction to stay out of his account on the adult subscription site. Furthermore, he was also sentenced to three weeks in prison.

Illegality in the Conservative Country

The case alarmed the site’s content producers who reside in the conservative country. In Singapore, it is illegal to broadcast obscene material electronically, to participate in a business that broadcasts such content, or to profit from a business that broadcasts such content.

Content such as pornography, nudism and lewd lyrics are severely punished in the Asian country. Even issues like walking around naked in the house and singing songs that are lewd fall under the local definition of pornography, so they are punished differently. In addition, same-sex couples can also be jailed for up to two years.

No wonder the country’s LGBT community has been holding constant protests and marches, demanding rights and criticizing laws that date back to colonial times.

Content creator arrested in Singapore

Titus Low was arrested in December 2021 after a woman reported an explicit video of him on her 12-year-old niece’s phone to police. The 22-year-old model joined the platform just a few months ago, but quickly became quite popular. After the complaint, the police confiscated his cell phone and iPad.

The authorities also changed your OnlyFans account information. Despite this, Low regained access to his account and continued to upload content, opening a second profile. He said in an interview with the BBC last year that he continued to use the site because it was his main source of income. Still, Low faces up to three months in prison for sharing explicit photos and up to six months for disobeying police instructions.

Consequences of the case

This case certainly sets a precedent. Other users will have to face the same risk for using the platform and uploading content on OnlyFans. Titus Low pleaded guilty to charges of distributing obscene material and violating the site’s exit. He will begin serving his sentence on October 26.