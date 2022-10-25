Corinthians has four names in the selection of the Brasileirão round

The official profile of the Brazilian Championship released this Tuesday (25) the selection of the 33rd round, which ended yesterday with a draw between Fortaleza and Atlético-MG. Corinthians and Palmeiras players, as well as coach Vítor Pereira, are on the team for the weekend.

Timão’s victory in the classic against Santos made the team gain prestige in the selection of the round. Coach Vítor Pereira was elected coach of the weekend, while Robert Renan, Fausto and Róger Guedes are in the team. The shirt number 10 was the author of the Corinthians goal in Vila Belmiro, in the final minutes, while the first two were solid defensively.

Palmeiras, who beat Avaí 3-0 at Allianz Parque, are also well represented with Gustavo Gómez and Gustavo Scarpa. The midfielder was the author of Verdão’s first goal via penalty while the Paraguayan defender kept the usual regularity.

The selection of the 33rd round of the Brazilian Championship has: Fernando Miguel; Matheuzinho, Gustavo Gómez, Robert Renan, Luan Cândido; Fausto, Diego, Gustavo Scarpa, Everton Cebolinha; Matheus França and Róger Guedes.

The 34th round of the national league starts this Tuesday. Flamengo welcomes Santos and Athletico faces Palmeiras. Both matches take place at 21:45 (Brasília time).