Corinthians is studying the definitive purchase of the sub-20 captain; see details

Corinthians has not yet defined the situation of midfielder Zé Vitor, captain of the under-20 team. The 20-year-old player, born in 2002, belongs to Globo-RN and is on loan to the club until the end of this year, with a defined pass value. Due to the player’s age, the decision is in the hands of the professional’s board.

According to the calculation of My Helm, the club would have to pay US$40,000, or approximately R$200,000, to acquire 60% of the player’s rights from the Rio Grande do Norte club. Between gloves, salary, and bonuses for a long contract, the player’s total cost would not exceed R$ 500 thousand.

On the part of the technical commission and board of the base, the approval has already been given. Trading is considered “low risk”. The internal perception is that from the moment the player is bought, the player will already be evaluated by the market at a higher value than the one invested. The club has until the end of the season to hit the hammer with the potiguar club.

If hired, Zé would be old enough to make up the group for the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior as he did this season, this time with the “under-21 exception” that the São Paulo Football Federation offers due to the last year of non-performance of the tournament.

First scoring midfielder, ball outing, and at the club since 2021, Zé Vitor overcame strong competition in the position and became captain of the U-20 since last season. The young man arrived at the club with professional experience at Globo-RN, when he played in the Série D, Copa do Nordeste and Potiguar as a starter at the age of 18. At Corinthians, he has already played 57 games in the main training category.

Despite being one of the pillars of Danilo’s team and present for several opportunities in the professional’s training, Zé was not listed by Vítor Pereira in the main team this season. The situation for 2023 changes, however, with the possible departure of at least four names from the position.

Zé Vitor prepares with his teammates for the return game of the Paulista Sub-20 Championship semifinal, against São Paulo, this Thursday. The midfielder was Brazilian runner-up this season, when Corinthians was only defeated in the final, against Palmeiras, at Neo Química Arena.

