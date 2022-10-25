Corinthians must have at least two strong reinforcements among those registered for the next edition of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior. As found out the My Helmdefender Robert Renan and striker Giovane, who are already normally integrated into the professional team, should appear in the list of 30 names for the next edition of the youth tournament.

Next season’s Copa São Paulo admits players born between 2002 and 2007. Both Robert Renan and Giovane are born in 2003 and, therefore, could even play in the tournament in its next edition, in 2024.

However, although they are probably registered, it is not certain that the duo has been integrated into the squad since the beginning of the competition. Robert Renan and Giovane are names highly valued by coach Vítor Pereira and would hardly miss the pre-season of the professional team in case the Portuguese coach remains. Corinthians has until the beginning of December to send the list to the Paulista Federation.

In this scenario, a possibility that is not ruled out is that the players are a kind of “backup” to the team that disputes the early stages of the tournament. Thus, they could emerge as options for the course of Copinha, if Corinthians reaches the final stages.

The pair of players was integrated into the professional team for practically the entire period of Vítor Pereira in front of Corinthians. Robert came down to the junior team in just two opportunities in the period, while Giovane returned to the Under-20 in only one opportunity, in the final of the Brasileirão of the category, against Palmeiras.

The Copinha starts on the 2nd of January and includes teams from all states of the country. Further definitions regarding the host cities and division of groups should be known as early as November.

