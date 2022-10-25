Corinthians plans task force to keep Yuri Alberto in 2023

Corinthians made one of its priorities for the 2023 season the permanent purchase of striker Yuri Alberto. And with that, a task force is already assembled behind the scenes.

The striker is on loan from Zenit, from Russia, and has a price fixed at 25 million euros (R$ 131.1 million, at the current price), a value considered high by the Corinthians. However, goalkeeper Ivan and striker Gustavo Mantuan, who belong to the São Paulo club, are on loan to the Russian club, and also have a pre-defined amount for purchase, which totals 20 million euros (R$ 104.9 million, at the current price). .

The Corinthians board is counting on Zenit’s interest in Mantuan’s permanence, which is worth more than 15 million euros (R$ 78.6 million, at the current price), and has shown results. In 13 games for the Saint Petersburg team, the striker scored three goals, the last one, even scored today (24), in his team’s rout over Sochi FC, for the Russian Championship.

Ivan’s situation is more delicate. The goalkeeper is not a team starter in the league, where most games are played. The athlete took the field on three occasions, all of them for the Russian Cup, and in none of them conceded goals. Even so, the archer was not chosen for Zenit’s last commitment for the competition, against Krylya Sovetov, last Thursday (20).

However, even without having as many chances as he imagined, Ivan wants to stay at the Russian club, mainly because he knows that at Timão he will have to wait his turn to have a sequel, since the starter is Cássio, who is an idol and shows no signs of retirement. , even at age 35.

“I took good advantage of the opportunities. In the first game, I did very well, one of the highlights. Of course, the goalkeeper is in a slightly different position and needs more rhythm to have a sequence, but I’m happy with my performance. Europa, with the Zenit shirt, and I hope to have a sequel here”, said Ivan in an interview with “Yahoo Esportes”.

“I knew that at Corinthians it would be natural, to wait for my moment, and that was one of the reasons (to accept the loan to Zenit-RUS). Here, at Zenit, I saw it as an opportunity to have more sequence of games. play in Europe. All this weighed a little”, he added.

Another factor that can be used for the permanence of Yuri Alberto is the striker’s desire to stay at Corinthians. Corinthians president Duílio Monteiro Alves has a good relationship with the player and has already made it clear that he wants to keep him on the team. Identified, Yuri also made it clear that he wants to stay, even to be closer to his family. The striker was quite apprehensive about the months he was in Russia, which coincided with the beginning of the war between the country and Ukraine.

Yuri Alberto has a contract with Zenit until June 2023. If Corinthians does not reach an agreement with the Russians, the number 9 will play for at least half of the next season with the Timão shirt, as the loan lasts until June of the year. next.

In setting up Corinthians’ planning for next year, the idea is to have two big names for the attack. In addition to keeping Yuri Alberto, buying him definitively, another dream of the direction of the alvinegro club is the hiring of Pedro Raul, top scorer in the Brazilian Championship, with 18 goals, wearing the shirt of Goiás. The striker is on loan to Kashiwa Reysol, from Japan, who are asking for US$3 million (R$15.9 million at current rates).

If the Russians accept the Corinthian idea of ​​involving Ivan and Mantuan in the purchase of Yuri Alberto, Timão should invest something around R$ 40 million to have the duo Pedro and Yuri next year.