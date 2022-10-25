Cruzeiro: discover the Big Blue digital project, launched by Ronaldo

photo: reproduction Cruzeiro’s CEO, Gabriel Lima, and Ronaldo at the event’s presentation Cruzeiro announced, this Tuesday morning (25), in So Paulo, a pioneering technology project in football: the Big Blue. The event, whose main function is to bring fans even closer to the club, will be held on November 16, 17 and 18 and will be attended by more than 70 guests, including Raposa’s idols, executives, players and journalists.

Free participation is 100% digital. According to Cruzeiro, one of the main goals is to build the largest database of fans in the world. With this information, the club will be able to get even closer to Cruzeiro, in addition to generating resources in different ways.

“There is enormous potential for growth in Brazilian football in the online world and Cruzeiro is ahead. We are 9 million fans around the world and we are going to develop a new concept of relating to these fans through digital,” explains Ronaldo.

Cruzeiro’s CEO, Gabriel Lima highlighted the importance of getting to know the club’s fans in depth. “The main objective of Big Blue, in addition to promoting Cruzeiro’s brand, products and channels, is to create the largest database of fans the club has ever had. team, we will be able to create more personalized communications, actions and products for Nao Azul”.

The general secretary of Cruzeiro, Alexandre Cobra, said that the “idea is to build a digital platform fully integrated with the recently launched app, and with other initiatives that we will launch to get to know our fans better. Big Blue is an integral part of this generating family. of data, in which all the elements talk and complete each other”.

Cobra added: “With this initiative, we want to establish Cruzeiro on the football world map, showing its relevance as a pioneer in the digital universe. for both the fans and the club”.

metaverse

The Big Blue Cruise event will be set in the “Big Blue Planet”, an extraterrestrial setting that brings some very emblematic elements of the team – from the Fox mascot to the collection of trophies won throughout the club’s life.

There are four cutting-edge technologies used in the world’s largest film studios. Pixotope is the same broadcast tool used at the end of the Superbowl and in Formula 1. Two types of camera track most used by Hollywood, NCAM and RedSpy, were also used in the project.

This entire structure is based on the Unreal Engine, which is the largest platform for creating AAA games in the world (Fortnite, Gears of War, Final Fantasy, Kingdom Hearts, Batman: Arkham City, among many others). APERTURE’s RGB LED lighting, which, when connected to PIXOTOPE, makes it possible to integrate virtual lighting into the real world, integrating our guests to the BIGBLUE planet.

“We have prepared a big technological party for the return of Cabuloso, a party as big as the giant Cruzeiro fans deserve. the beginning of Cruzeiro’s metaversion”, celebrates Tiago Magnus, CEO of Transformao Digital. “Our objective is to create an unforgettable, totally immersive experience, bringing the fans even closer to the club, even in a digital environment. It is a game changer in football”, says the executive.

In terms of generating and analyzing fan data, the Digital Transformation platform is able to integrate information and browsing habits, allowing the team to get to know its audience more deeply and individually. “We were able to find out what content that particular fan liked the most, or what types of topics a person likes the most, what were the most searched or most watched topics, and integrate all this information with the database that Cruzeiro already has through its app and previous actions. This is powerful, as it will allow us to create more personalized communications for our more than 9 million fans”, Gabriel Lima, CEO of Cruzeiro.

schedule

The content consists of 15 panels. They are relaxed conversations, but without losing the depth and seriousness of the topics. The broadcast will take place in a digital and interactive environment, also responsive to mobile platforms. Among the more than 70 guests as speakers, we will have names from the media, professionals and players of the team, partners, fans, artists, commercial partners and sponsors who wear the Cruzeiro shirt.

Although the broadcast will take place at a predetermined time, the content will continue to be available on demand until November 27th. This way, the public will have greater flexibility to attend the event. The panels will feature what fans don’t see in traditional media coverage and past club communications.

There will be topics about Cruzeiro addressed by people who live the day to day of the team, debating current issues, ranging from the office to the lawns, with topics focused on management, business, marketing, technology and, of course, football.

content grid

11/16 (Wednesday):



6pm: Big Blue Opening

Guests: Ronaldo Nazrio, majority partner of SAF do Cruzeiro

Guilherme Benchimol, founder and president. executive of the Board of Directors of

XP Inc.

Fernando Musa, Founder of David and CEO of Ogilvy Brasil

Joo Adibe, President and CEO of the CIMED Group

Samuel Rosa, musician and fanatical Cruzeiro supporter

Gabriel Lima, CEO of Cruzeiro (mediator)

18:45: Electronic Sports: Cruzeiro and the games

Guests: Ronaldo, majority partner of SAF do Cruzeiro

Fred Tannure, Marketing Director at 00Nation

Felipe Ribbe, co-founder of Socios.com

Ninext, gamer and streamer

Gauls, streamer and youtuber

Nicolle Merhy, gamer and streamer (mediator)

7:30 pm: Business in Football/SAF model: the future of management in Brazilian football?

Guests: Gabriel Lima, CEO of Cruzeiro

Pedro Martins, Executive Director of Football

Pedro Mesquita, Head of Investment Banking, XP Inc

Alexandre Cobra, Secretary General of Cruzeiro

Raphael Vianna, CFO of Cruzeiro

Erich Betting, journalist, founder of Mquina do Esporte (mediator)

20h: Great games and good stories – great Cruzeiro idols

Guests: Dirceu Lopes, Cruzeiro dolo

Marcelo Ramos, owner of Cruzeiro

Straw, Cruzeiro deceit

Fabricio, dolo do Cruzeiro

Ari Aguiar, journalist (mediator)

11/17 (Thursday):



6pm: Return Serie A: from elite relegation

Guests: Paulo Andr – Direo de Futebol Cruzeiro and Valladolid

Paulo Pezzolano, coach of Cruzeiro

Eduardo Brock, Capito and Cruzeiro player

Enrico Ambrogini, Cruzeiro’s Chief Operating Officer

Andr Salles, editor-in-chief of Band’s “Os Donos da Bola” program (mediator)

18:30: Strong Base: the new generation of Raposa

Guests: Roberto Braga, Executive Director of the basic categories of Cruzeiro

Fernando Seabra, Cruzeiro Under-20 Coach

Wendel, U-14 coach

Stnio Zanetti, Cruzeiro player

Pollyanna Andrade, voice of Mineiro (mediator)

7pm: The Cruise and Social Media

Guests:

Rafael Cabral, Cruzeiro player

Jully Molina, Youtuber

Edu, Cruzeiro player

Bia Arantes, actress

Barbara Passos, influencer and streamer

Hugo, presenter (mediator)

20h: World Cup: Seleo Cruzeiro

Guests: Piazza, Cruzeiro dolo

Bald, Cruzeiro’s fraud

Ricardinho, dolo do Cruzeiro

Gilberto, dolo do Cruzeiro

Fernando Fernandes, journalist and presenter of Band/mediator

9 pm: Marketing and Communication: How Cruzeiro is preparing for the future

Guests: Victor Rios, Communications Director at Cruzeiro

Lenin Franco, Cruzeiro Marketing Director

Andr Arajo, head of Marketing + Digital at Cruzeiro

Andre Monnerat, Business Director at FENG

Otvio Pereira, co-CEO ODDZ Network

Eduardo Baraldi, co-CEO ODDZ Network (mediator)

11/18 (Friday):

18:00: The Cabulosas: the advance of women’s football

Guests: Kin Saito, director of women’s football at Cruzeiro

Rita Bove, Cruzeiro player

Ana Luiza, Cruzeiro player

Carina Pereira, journalist (mediator)

18:30: What game was that? History of great matches

Guests: Nonato, Cruzeiro dolo

Alberto Rodrigues, narrator of radio Itatiaia

Fernanda Hermsdorff, influencer and representative of Cruzeiro at Ge.Globo

Valdir Virjo, Influencer and creator of the Cruzoeiro channel

Rafael Cabral, Cruzeiro player

Thiago Valu, journalist and Band reporter (mediator)

19:30: Innovation in the Football Industry

Guests: Andr Bolonhini, partner at Bain & Company

Cludio Macedo, CEO of W/Torre

Denis Caldeira, ex-Google, ex-Facebook, Chief Technology Officer at Trademark

Ricardo Dias, co-founder of Adventures

Nicola Calicchio, investor and entrepreneur

Igor Lopes, journalist (mediator)

8pm: Big Brands/Post-pandemic Marketing

Guests: Fred Luz, managing director of Alvarez & Maral

Rafael Pulcinelli, corporate marketing manager at Ambev

Robson Harada, Bitcoin Market CMGO

Rafael Ugo, CMO of Volvo Cars Brazil

Patrcia Lopes, head of B2B operations and partner stores/Netshoes Cruzeiro

Rene Salviano, CEO of Heatmap Sports Marketing (mediator)

20:30: Legado Cruzeiro: father to son in love

Guests:

Samuel and Juliano Rosa, father and son Cruzeirenses purple

Samuel Venncio, sector manager at Cruzeiro (mediator)