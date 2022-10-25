Cruzeiro’s CEO explains the reason for the works at Toca II: ‘It’s very out of date’

photo: Andr Batista/Cruzeiro Toca da Raposa II undergoes renovations in November

In order to regain sporting success in the elite of the Brazilian Championship in the coming years, Cruzeiro seeks to further professionalize its structure off the field. With this in mind, the club will start some works in the coming weeks to improve the infrastructure of Toca da Raposa II, in Belo Horizonte.

Alongside Ronaldo Fenmeno during the presentation of the Cruzeiro Big Blue project, this Tuesday (25th), the club’s CEO, Gabriel Lima said that the training center is outdated and does not meet all the demands of the Celestial SAF. For this reason, it will be necessary to start a renovation to better use the space.

“We have planned two major changes. There is a long-term vision of where the infrastructure has to go, which plays a key role in the development of players and the professional team. Today, Toca has a very outdated infrastructure, despite having already been highly celebrated as one of the best in Brazil”, she began.

According to Gabriel, since Cruzeiro decided to concentrate the administrative sector at Toca II, at the beginning of this year, the space became overloaded and started not to accommodate the needs of this area of ​​the club.

“We made a move back there, which was to bring the entire administrative area that was scattered in several places, WeWork, Toca I, Toca II, there were in several places, but we concentrated everything in Toca II. administration is not the best, it’s very tight. So, we’re going to do a work to adapt the structures for the entire administrative and football area”, he said.

SAF manager, Ronaldo revealed that the first work will start in November.

lawn improvements

Cruzeiro also plans to make improvements to the Toca II lawn and some parallel facilities, such as the dressing rooms. The club from Minas also plans to build a grandstand next to the field to receive the heavenly fans in women’s, under-17 and under-20 games.

“A new field will be built inside football. Inside the field that already exists, we are going to change the grass and redo the drainage part, which is very bad. We also have plans to renovate the dressing room and build a grandstand for us to send women’s, under-20 and under-17 games, all with a lot of parsimony, calm and planned over time”, concluded Gabriel.

Integrated sectors in Toca II

Burrows I and II belong to the SAF heritage. They were transferred by the association after approval by the Deliberative Council on April 4th. On the other hand, Ronaldo took on Raposa’s tax debt of around R$ 180 million.

It is worth remembering that Cruzeiro can no longer use its Administrative Headquarters, in Barro Preto. The building, located in the Center-South region of Belo Horizonte, was leased to Supermercados BH for ten years by the management of President Srgio Rodrigues.

Between the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2022, Cruzeiro used the WeWork structure, with shared offices, at Shopping Boulevard, in the East Region of Belo Horizonte. The agreement, however, was broken in February this year.

Since then, employees have been relocated to Cruzeiro’s training centers, Tocas da Raposa I and II, and to spaces in social clubs – Barro Preto and Campestre, in Pampulha.