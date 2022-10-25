Cryptos Today: With Bitcoin Stable, Chiliz (CHZ) and National Teams Fan Tokens Soar One Month Before Qatar World Cup

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) continue to operate on the side on the morning of this Tuesday (25), with investors still apprehensive about the decision of the Federal Reserve (the central bank of the United States) on the new interest rate adjustment in the next November 2nd. At 7am, both are trading flat at $19,276 and $1,344 respectively.

The sum of cryptocurrencies is at zero for the last 24 hours, at $966 billion, according to data from price aggregator CoinGecko, making it one month since cryptos last dropped from $1 trillion.

However, the general low volatility hides specific movements within the sector that have been happening recently, such as that of digital assets linked to the world of sports – more specifically, football.

Several fan tokens of national teams that will compete in the 2022 World Cup, which starts in less than a month in Qatar, have skyrocketed in price – including that of the Brazilian team.

Over the past seven days, fan tokens FPFT from Peru, SNFT from Spain, and BFT from Brazil are up 29%, 17% and 12%, respectively, according to CoinGecko. Already the tokens of the teams of Turkey and Argentina advanced 10% and 9%.

These assets, along with other fan tokens, still have a market value considered low, of around US$ 354 million, but the recent performance draws attention especially due to the moment of stability of the digital asset market.

Fan tokens are assets issued through blockchain engagement platforms, primarily Socios and Bitci. Owners of these coins can contribute to marketing actions, participate in exclusive events and get loyalty rewards.

However, these cryptos are also used by traders for speculation, given the correlation between prices and performance (or, in this case, the expectation of performance) within the field. Given this, fan tokens are expected to reflect a kind of cryptocurrency betting market for the World Cup teams, which starts on November 20th.

Another asset that benefits from the movement is Chiliz (CHZ), which is used to acquire fan tokens that run on the blockchain of the same name. The cryptocurrency is up 7% in the last 24 hours and, in the last 90 days, it has already accumulated a high of 88%.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:05 am:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 19,276.91 -0.40% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 1,344.64 +0.10% Binance Coin (BNB) US$ 272.97 -0.40% XRP (XRP) US$ 0.447478 -1.80% Cardano (ADA) US$ 0.358531 -0.60%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest gains in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Evmos (EVMOS) $2.26 +10.40% Tokenize Xchange (TKX) $15.82 +9.30% Klaytn (KLAY) US$ 0.196944 +8.80% Chile (CHZ) US$ 0.193794 +6.80% Huobi (HT) $9.04 +5.50%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest drops in the last 24 hours:



cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours AAVE (AAVE) US$ 82.63 -5.10% Apts (APT) $9.17 -4.70% DAO Curve (CRV) US$ 0.867637 -3.70% Chain (XCN) US$ 0.055238 -3.30% Synthetic (SNX) $2.22 -3.30%

Check out how cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation Hashdex NCI (HASH11) BRL 17.90 +2.93% Hashdex BTCN (BITH11) BRL 24.20 +2.76% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 20.91 +7.23% Hashdex DeFi (DEFI11) BRL 21.20 +6.00% Hashdex Smart Contract Platform FI (WEB311) BRL 16.30 +2.90% Hasdex Crypto Metaverse (META11) BRL 39.04 -1.93% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 6.40 +2.06% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 5.10 +4.72% QR DeFi (QDFI11) BRL 3.87 +1.30% Crypto20 EMPCI (CRPT11) BRL 5.14 +2.59% Invest NFTSCI (NFTS11) BRL 22.86 +2.74% Investo Blocki (BLOK11) BRL 93.38 +4.80%

See the main crypto market news for this Tuesday (25):

DeFi protocol closes doors after hacker attack

Decentralized finance platform QuickSwap, which runs on the Polygon (MATIC) network, has shut down its lending service to users following a flash loan hacking attack of more than $220,000 in tokens on Monday. .

Blockchain data shows that attackers manipulated the prices of tokens by lending cryptos using a flash loan, which allows you to borrow large sums from a protocol even without offering collateral, as long as the payment is made back, plus interest, in the same transaction.

Hackers manipulated the protocol code to circumvent the rules and get the loan without having to pay the amount back in the same transaction. Thus, they drained all liquidity from one of QuickSwap’s pools, including Matic, LDO and Staked Matic tokens.

“QuickSwap Lend is closing,” the company said in a tweet. “$220,000 was exploited in a flash lending attack due to a vulnerability in Curve Oracle,” QuickSwap said, blaming the flaw on a feature external to the protocol.

MakerDAO approves redesign

Community members of MakerDAO, the largest decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol, voted in favor of founder Rune Christensen’s plan to change how the protocol works and make it more decentralized.

As a result, MakerDAO must split into smaller and supposedly more decentralized units called MetaDAOs.

Community members also voted to approve proposals from institutional investors, including cryptocurrency exchange giant Coinbase, on plans on how to allocate an estimated $2 billion worth of digital assets in the protocol’s treasury.

They also approved a plan to accumulate Staked Ether (stETH), a synthetic Lido protocol ETH asset.

