Curitibana is the first female air line commander in Brazil

On Sunday (23) was celebrated the Aviator’s Day. In this year, the curitibana Claudine Melnik, 53 years old, had an even more special reason to celebrate the date. First female pilot in the history of the LATAM Brazil, the professional completes 30 years with the company in 2022. Claudine began her career as a flight attendant at the age of 23. In 1994, she assumed the position of co-pilot of an airplane, in the model Caravan C208. In 1995, she became the first female commander of an airline in Brazil, flying aircraft of the same model.

As a child, Claudine imagined flying like her aviator cousin from Brazilian Air Force (FAB). The dream was possible, because in 1982 the FAB would open its doors to women. The young woman then took theoretical flying classes at an aeroclub in Curitiba and practical classes in Juiz de Fora (MG).

+ Read more: Registration for enrollment in schools in Curitiba for pre and 1st year ends this Wednesday

In 1992, when Claudine started her career at LATAM as a flight attendant, she already had the necessary licenses to be a pilot and, as soon as the opportunity arose, she migrated to the position of technical crew member, a profession she always wanted to pursue.

She performed domestic flights for four years and, when the company acquired its first aircraft for long-haul flights, she was part of the first class of co-pilots who would fly from Brazil to abroad. Claudine remembers that her first international flight was to Miami, in the United States.

Claudine in the cockpit of the Caravan C208 aircraft (Credit: personal collection).

At the moment, the curitibana is commander of Boeing 787 and 777 aircraft, which in LATAM Brazil, are used to operate international routes from Brazil to North America, Europe and Africa. The Boeing 777, by the way, is the largest aircraft in the LATAM fleet, with a capacity for 410 passengers.

In all, the commander has already accumulated more than 20 thousand hours of flights, mainly on long-range international routes. “I took my first international flight with LATAM in 1998 and I remember it like it was yesterday. Flying abroad is a great goal in our profession and I am very happy to know that my colleagues have this opportunity since their first day at the company”, celebrates Claudine Melnik.

mother of two children, she says that his profession “requires a great personal donation”, but reinforces that this happens with men and women. “Maybe aviation is a little more difficult for women because of women’s own self-demand. As a mother, I practice the eternal exercise of guilt of not being there for significant and irreplaceable moments, always hoping that everything goes well while I’m miles away from home. This year marks 30 years at the company and I believe that everything is in the order it should be”, thanks Claudine Melnik.