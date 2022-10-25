Dating apps thrive in China, but not just for romance

THE NEW YORK TIMES – LIFE/STYLE – When Qu Tongzhou, a photography assistant in Shanghai, set off on a long-awaited trip to western China in June, she found the cities she visited unwelcoming. As a side effect of the country’s “zero-covid” policies, residents were suspicious of travelers and some hotels turned down Qu, fearing she might bring the virus.

So Qu resorted to Tantan and to Jimutwo popular chinese dating apps similar to the tinder. She was aware of the risks involved in meeting strangers, but the apps have yielded a source of new friends, including a biotech entrepreneur in Lanzhou City, a Tibetan doctor in Xining City, and a civil servant in Karamay, a city in northwest Xinjiang. . At each stop, her “matches” gave her accommodation and took her to bars and other places in the region.

“If I hadn’t used these apps, I wouldn’t have met many people,” said Qu, 28. “No one would have taken me for a walk in the city.”

Over the past two years, China has clamped down on much of its domestic tech industry, banning for-profit online educational institutions, restricting video games and imposing multibillion-dollar antitrust fines on the biggest online shopping platforms. Some of China’s once-famous tech titans, like Jack Ma, founder of e-commerce company Alibaba, have retreated from public view.

But one corner of China’s tech industry has flourished: dating apps.

The number of dating apps in China with more than 1,000 downloads has risen to 275 this year from 81 in 2017, according to data.ai, an analytics firm. App downloads have increased, as have in-app purchases.

Investors also poured more than $5.3 billion into dating and social media companies in the country last year, up from $300 million in 2019, according to the report. PitchBook. And China’s biggest tech companies like ByteDance and Tencent are testing, acquiring and investing in new apps that promise to bring strangers together.

These apps are flourishing — and Beijing seems to leave them alone — for more than just romantic reasons. They promise to push people into marriage at a time when China’s marriage and fertility rates are down, but apps are also helping users fight lonelinessas the lockdowns due to covid wreaked havoc on social connections.

For many people, apps have become virtual sanctuaries — a 21st century twist on what urban planners call “third place,” a community between work and home — to explore hobbies, discuss popular topics and make new friends.

Qu Tongzhou, 28, resident of Shanghai. Recently, she used dating apps to make friends while traveling to western China. Photograph: Qilai Shen/The New York Times

“It’s very difficult to meet people offline,” said Raphael Zhao, 25, a recent graduate in Beijing. Zhao downloaded Tantan in April after being confined to his campus because of containment measures. covid. “As these platforms are very comprehensive, they end up giving you the hope of meeting someone you live with.”

Chinese authorities have taken action against dating apps in the past. In 2019, Tantan and another dating app called Momo suspended some app features after regulators accused them of neglecting to spread pornographic content on their platforms.

But unlike online classes and cryptocurrency trading, areas that China’s regulators have unequivocally overruled, dating and other social dating-centric services have remained relatively unscathed, as the apps explicitly set out their goals as helping Chinese society thrive.

Zhang Lu, founder of soula dating app backed by Tencent, said that “loneliness is the main problem we want to solve.” bluedthe application of gay dating most popular, presents itself as a public health and awareness app about the HIV. Its website highlights its work on HIV prevention, collaborations with local governments and its founder’s meetings with high-ranking officials such as Prime Minister Li Keqiang. (Blued’s founder resigned last month, alluding to the challenges of managing an LGBTQ app in China, but app downloads have remained steady.)

“Rather than simply cracking down, dating apps are seen as technologies that can be effectively co-opted by the state,” said Yun Zhou, an assistant professor of sociology and Chinese studies at the University of Michigan.

When internet dating arrived in China in the early 2000s, the power to form relationships – once disproportionately in the hands of village matchmakers, parents and factory bosses – increasingly fell to the individual. Many were eager for change, gravitating to the resources of the WeChatthe popular messaging app, which allowed you to chat with strangers.

The trend accelerated in the 2010s with the arrival of dating apps like momo and Tantanwhich emulated the tinder. Alongside Soul, they have become the three most popular dating apps in China, amassing over 150 million monthly active users in total.

Soul and Momo declined to comment. Tantan, owned by Momo, did not respond to a request for comment.

The apps themselves have changed. Tantan and Momo had long matched users based on their physical appearance, leading to accusations that the platforms cultivated a casual dating culture. More recently, these apps have started using people’s interests, hobbies, and personalities as a basis for new social encounters.

Douyin, which belongs to ByteDance and is the Chinese version of TikTokand Little Red Book, an application similar to Instagram, have created “social discovery” features that use their knowledge of people’s preferences to match them. Soul has become especially popular in recent years for its avatar profiles and its practice of linking users based on personality tests. Last year, the app overtook Tantan and Momo as the most downloaded dating app on the Chinese iOS store.

Many users of these dating apps seem less interested in romance than meeting friends. In an October poll by a Chinese research institute, 89% of respondents said they had used a dating app before, with the majority saying they primarily wanted to expand their social circles, not find a partner.

Vladimir Peters, a Shanghai-based developer who is working on his own dating app, said many younger Chinese now want the apps to provide a more holistic experience that combines entertainment and exploring hobbies — not just a date.

“Chinese youth like ice-breaking tricks and other playful things that are the starting points for communication,” he said. / TRANSLATION LÍVIA BUELONI GONÇALVES

