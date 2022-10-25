Denílson agrees with a penalty against Botafogo and evaluates Patrick de Paula’s situation: ‘Disappointment’

Patrick de Paula was the main novelty in the lineup of the Botafogo in the 2-2 draw with Fluminense last Sunday, at Maracanã, for the 33rd round of the Brazilian Championship. The midfielder started after almost three months without entering the field. to the commentator Denilsonhowever, the situation of the steering wheel at Alvinegro is still “disappointing”.

– We can use the word “disappointment” in relation to the individual work of Patrick de Paula, he is a player I expected more from after he left Palmeiras. He could be playing better, it’s my opinion from afar, I don’t know if he’s going through some personal problem, anyway… – commented Denílson during the “Jogo Aberto” program, by Band.

In the period when he was out of play, Patrick de Paula was diagnosed with “Bell’s Palsy”, a facial injury that took him out of at least three rounds. Then, recovered, he was not even related, but started in the classic and committed a penalty that led to the first goal of Fluminense – in Denílson’s opinion, well marked.

– It was a penalty. He lunges with his right leg, he can’t stop the ball, split the ball, then Matheus (Martins) takes advantage, loses a little time, then uses the resource and manages to recover, gives the pen and then there’s the penalty The complaint (from Luís Castro) is not valid, but that in no way diminishes the great work he (the coach) has been doing at Botafogo – added Denílson.