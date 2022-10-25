Did you like it? iOS 17 gains concept with improvements to the home screen, lock screen and more

iOS 16 was announced on September 7 by Apple with more lock screen customization and many other functions. Now on the Concept Central YouTube channel. Some of the highlights include more home screen options, revamped widgets and other new additions to Dynamic Island.

Starting with Dynamic Island, the design suggests that it can be used to display Siri when it is active, as well as being used as a clipboard, simply dropping any content onto it to paste into another app later.

Other details also indicate renewed icons for native system applications, a new home screen with interactive widgets, allowing the user to adjust settings and change lists without having to open the application, in addition to new customization options for the home screen, which, like the lock screen can have saved and even shared themes.