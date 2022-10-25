Director tells how Cruzeiro plans to avoid new FIFA punishments

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Pedro Martins gave an interview this Monday (24) in Mineiro

Before Ronaldo Fenmeno acquired 90% of the shares of Sociedade Anima do Futebol (SAF), Cruzeiro was experiencing financial problems and was unable to honor its commitments, being punished by FIFA. With the new work team, Raposa solved part of these problems, but there are still debts for acquisitions of athletes that can lead to punishments.

According to Cruzeiro’s football director, Pedro Martins, there is an area dedicated to renegotiating debts with other clubs. He said the club is prepared not to be taken by surprise with new charges.

“The club has an area that was set up just for that, to anticipate and structure itself with the payment of possible debts. So, we never want to be caught by surprise. be able to pay within its capacity and organization,” he said.

Today, the debt with Pyramids, from Egypt, for the purchase of midfielder Rodriguinho, in 2019, is the one that most worries the celestial direction.

At the time, Cruzeiro committed to pay US$7 million (R$26 million at the time) in seven installments over three years to acquire the player. Of this amount, only US$ 1 million was paid, and the rest is in dispute with FIFA.

The other installments should have been paid in November 2019 (500 thousand dollars), February 2020 (500 thousand dollars) and May 2020 (1 million dollars). Cruzeiro would still need to pay a part in August 2020 ($500,000), another in November 2020 ($500,000) and the last in January 2022 ($3 million), when Rodriguinho’s contract would have ended. .

FIFA punishments

In 2020, Cruzeiro was punished by FIFA with the loss of six points in Srie B that year and, on other occasions, was prevented from registering players. All this due to doubts raised during the administrations of former presidents Gilvan de Pinho Tavares (2012 to 2017) and Wagner Pires de S (2018 and 2019).

After signing the definitive purchase of SAF, Ronaldo Fenmeno found surprises along the way. The businessman needed to make investments of around R$ 25 million to pay urgent debts even before making the purchase.

The debts referred to Arrascaeta and Riascos com Defensor, from Uruguay, and Mazatln (former Monarchs Morelia), from Mexico. Due to the pending issues, the club was punished by FIFA with a transfer ban, which prevents the registration of players in the CBF IDB.

After that, two more new punishments. Cruzeiro also delayed installments of the agreement with Independiente del Valle, from Ecuador, for the payment of a debt related to the hiring of defender Kunty Caicedo, in 2016.

The Minas Gerais club also had to pay BRL 1.1 million to Atltico-AC for the loan of striker Careca in 2017. Because of this debt, it was prevented by the National Chamber of Dispute Resolution from registering athletes with the IDB.