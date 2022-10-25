Discover the most visited websites around the world, according to research

The internet is responsible for connecting people and cultures around the world, facilitating access to news, translating content from other languages ​​and much more.

Thinking about how internet consumption works in countries, Hostinger analyzed which are the most visited sites in each location. During the search, they removed the search engine, Facebook and YouTube pages so they wouldn’t dominate the results. Here, let’s divide the result by continents. Check out!

Main findings:

wikipedia is the most visited site in 43 countries;

is the most visited site in 43 countries; amazon is the main page in the United States (USA);

is the main page in the United States (USA); In the UK, the news site of BBC ;

; BBC is the biggest news source for 12 countries.

North America

(Source: Hostinger)

The US is the only country on the continent that has Amazon as the most visited website, with 2.66 billion visits per year. The marketplace is the first purchase option for about half of Americans, especially after the pandemic, when the online store began to diversify its catalog.

Wikipedia and Twitter dominate the rest of the map, but a curious point is that half of the countries share interest in one topic: forums and fandoms.

South America

(Source: Hostinger)

Blogspot may have lost ground in other countries, but it still attracts 6.12 million annual visits in Bolivia, making it the main site in Colombia. In Brazil, the news site UOL is number 1 in terms of access.

The most popular e-commerce in Latin America is Mercado Livre, which, like Amazon, grew considerably during the pandemic.

Europe

(Source: Hostinger)

Wikipedia dominates the European continent, being the most visited site in 15 of the 38 countries. In addition to the online encyclopedia, news pages are very popular in Europe.

In Georgia, the image forum and controversial news-sharing site 4Chan is the most common destination for users.

Middle East and Central Asia

(Source: Hostinger)

VK’s email service is the most visited website in Kazakhstan and Tajikistan, while Twitter is the main one in Saudi Arabia and Yemen.

However, it is Wikipedia that dominates the region as the most visited site, being the top destination for 5 out of 17 countries.

Asia and Oceania

(Source: Hostinger)

Another site that appears constantly is Twitter, being the main destination in countries in the Americas, Africa and the Middle East. Japan, for example, has the second highest number of active users, despite Livedoor being the most visited site in the country. The social network also ranks first in Indonesia and Laos.

The South Korean blog Tistory is the most visited in its home country. In it, Korean users can use skins and plugins to create a magazine-style blog or website.

Africa

(Source: Hostinger)

In Liberia, where only 25% of the population uses the internet, IMDb, a database on movies and series, is the number 1 site in terms of visits. Wikipedia also leads the continent, being the top 8 site in 33 African countries.

In many places in Africa, local sites dominate the rankings. In Ghana, for example, the most visited page is that of the National University.