Doing this on WhatsApp can be a crime and generate compensation

O Whatsapp continues to be the most used messenger by Brazilians to exchange messages, images, videos, files and more. However, using it the wrong way can lead to more serious punishments, such as convictions and payment of indemnity.

And a practice considered harmless can cause all this: it is the act of sharing screenshotsthe famous conversation prints, without the consent or judicial authorization. Recently, the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) considered, in the judgment of a case, such practice as being criminal.

To the ministers of the Court, when sending a message via WhatsApp, the issuer hopes that its content will not be read by more people, or even released to the public. But the fact is that on social networks, such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, it is common to find conversations on various subjects coming from the messenger.

Ex-director is ordered to pay compensation for publicizing conversations on WhasApp

Last year, the STJ condemned a former football director who was part of the Coritiba team in 2015. In a WhatsApp group, the directors discussed administrative matters and commented on the matches played.

After he left the team, the man began to share the messages with third parties, who even shared them on social media. Therefore, according to the decision of the STJ, for these cases it is necessary to “carry out a weighting judgment”.

In the court’s understanding, the disclosure of screenshots should be considered a crime. The sentence for the case was payment of compensation for moral damages. The decision explains that the content of conversations sent via WhatsApp may be of interest to other people, which goes against the concept of privacy and freedom of information.

When is sharing conversations on WhatsApp allowed?

Despite the case of the former director, there is an exception for the case of exposing WhatsApp private messages to third parties, and this occurs when there is a need to protect a right of the receiver himself.

Another condition that allows the disclosure of content is to defend a right or to report a crime to a competent authority. But in general, the recommendation is that WhatsApp users do not go around sharing their private conversations through networks or forward them to third parties. All care is little!