Drew Barrymore Says Cameron Diaz Encourages Her to Be “Environmentally Conscious”

Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz are best friends (Photo: Getty)

Drew Barrymore, 47, admits that best friend Cameron Diaz, 49, is her biggest instructor when it comes to environmental awareness. the star of As if it was the first time told the magazine people how her friend makes her rethink her habits since they met.

“I promised my best friend Cameron Diaz that I would become someone that she has encouraged me to be my whole life, who is environmentally conscious and living a certain sustainable lifestyle. She’s been saying that since the 90s to me. Once I started living that way and really committed, I saw the world in a different way and that made me put everything into practice.”

Drew also said that, for the sake of the environment, he stopped using airtight plastic bags, which he says is his “favorite thing in the world”, in addition to having adopted other sustainable habits with tips from his friend.

“Cameron literally says, ‘Stop running the water while you’re brushing your teeth! Don’t do that!’ And she always felt like that big sister towards me,” he added.