DualSense Edge: new PS5 controller is now up for pre-order

Control with interchangeable profiles arrives in stores on January 26th, but there was no official price for Brazil revealed

The DualSense Edge controller for the PlayStation 5 has entered the pre-order on the PlayStation Direct website. DualSense Edge can be purchased for $199.99, ecwill hit the market on January 26, 2023. Sony has not confirmed the value of the device in Brazil and, for now, Pre-order is confirmed in the US and European regions.

Pre-order DualSense Edge

According to the company, the control will be made available globally in the main markets where the PlayStation brand is present – including Brazil. DualSense Edge gives you the option to remap buttons, adjust the sensitivity of analog controllers and triggers, and allow pre-programmed profiles.

DualSense Edge package contents

DualSense Edge wireless controller

braided USB cable

2 standard covers

2 tall rounded covers

2 low rounded covers

2 half-rounded back buttons

2 lever-type rear buttons

connector compartment

carrying case

All device units will come with a carrying bag with USB-C connection so the accessory can be charged without taking it out of the protection. The set offered by the company also includes a high-quality USB-C to USB-A braided cable.

DualSense Edge has no confirmed price in Brazil

For now, Sony has not confirmed the official price of the controller in Brazil. The value of US$ 199.99 (R$ 1056 in direct conversion), shows an expectation of what the price will be in the national territory. In addition, the company will sell modules for analog sticks separately, for US$ 19.99 (R$ 105.52).

Control is a control option for gamers looking for greater customization when playing, without abandoning haptic feedback elements and adaptive triggers. By offering custom button remapping and profiles, the player can set up different customization settings for their favorite games. O DualSense Edge for PS5 will hit the global market on January 26, 2023 and Sony should reveal the official price of the product in Brazil at a later date.

Steam increases recommended pricing and games will be more expensive in Brazil

Argentina and Turkey are some of the countries that had an increase of up to 536% in the value



…..

Has PlayStation 5 available on Amazon. The console in the full version + the game Horizon Forbidden West is leaving for BRL 4,549.99 on Amazon. Check out this and other offers here.

Source: PlayStation Direct